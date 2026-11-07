Nigeria Wins First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Umejiaku Takes Golden Ball

Nigeria's Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 in Rabat to become the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with Oluebube Umejiaku named best player.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time.

Oluebube Umejiaku Wins Golden Ball

The win makes Nigeria the first African country to claim the title. Oluebube Umejiaku was named the best player of the 2026 tournament, winning the Golden Ball. The 16-year-old forward scored three goals and provided two assists. Umejiaku also scored Nigeria's second goal in the final.

Also read Nigeria Beat Japan 2-1 to Win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

She plays for Heartland Queens. Nigeria broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through Awawu Bashiru. Her effort from outside the box was spilled by Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki before trickling into the net. Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's lead in the 47th minute, keeping her composure to slot the ball past Kadowaki.

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Japan pulled one back in the 80th minute through Fuki Ito. The Flamingos held their nerve in the closing stages to see off Japan and claim the title. Nigeria reached the final after a 3-1 semi-final win over Brazil. Japan, a former champion, was seeking another title.

The victory brought Nigeria's historic campaign in Morocco to a successful end. Nigeria recovered from an opening defeat to Poland to win the tournament. Umejiaku contributed to goals in all seven of Nigeria's matches. Her contributions included goals against Poland, DPR Korea and Mexico, while she also provided assists against Puerto Rico and Brazil.

Nigeria Claims Dual U-17 Titles

She additionally won a penalty in Nigeria's quarter-final victory over Venezuela. Nigeria also became the first country to claim titles in both the men's and women's U-17 categories.

Meanwhile, United States forward Maddie DiMaria won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with 12 goals. Back home in Abuja, Nigerians had expressed confidence that the team could make history while admitting the match would be tough. A trader, Blessing Adeyemi, said the Flamingos had already made Nigerians proud but insisted the trophy was within reach. I have been following them since the Brazil match.

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These girls play with heart. Japan is good, but I believe Nigeria will win 2-1, she said. In Lokogoma, a Bolt driver, Emma Ibrahim, said he planned to close early and watch the match with friends. This is not just football; it is history.

If they play the way they played against Brazil, Japan will not stop them. I predict 1-0 for Nigeria, he said. A hairdresser, Chidinma Okeke, said she was cautiously optimistic. Japan is very organised, and they don't make many mistakes.

But this Nigerian team has spirit. I think it will be close, but the Flamingos will win, she said. Sports bar manager Moses Oche said the final was the talk of his neighbourhood. Everybody is talking about the girls.

Nigerians Back Flamingos For Victory

We are behind them. Japan is strong, but Nigeria will carry the trophy. I'm saying 2-1, he said. With kick-off hours away, the mood across Abuja was one of hope and expectation as Nigerians backed the Flamingos to become the first African team to win the U-17 Women's World Cup.

The Flamingos delivered on that expectation, seeing off Japan to claim the title and complete a historic campaign in Morocco. The final was played at 7:30 pm West Africa Time.