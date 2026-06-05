FIFA Ticket Glitch: 60 Fans Got Free World Cup Tickets, Now Told to Pay or Lose Seats

FIFA confirmed a ticketing error that allocated free tickets to about 60 fans for the 2026 World Cup. The affected supporters must now pay or risk losing their seats. The incident adds to scrutiny over FIFA's ticketing practices, including high prices and resale issues.

FIFA has acknowledged a ticketing error that allowed dozens of fans to secure free tickets for the 2026 World Cup and is now asking the affected supporters to pay the correct amount or risk losing their seats.

The world football governing body confirmed that about 60 fans were allocated tickets at 0 USD following a payment issue during the checkout process. In a statement via its X handle on Thursday, it said, FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June, regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process.

While apologising for the error, FIFA said the tickets remain reserved, and affected supporters have been invited to complete payment. The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount, the organisation said. Ticket Talk Network, which first reported the issue, said the affected tickets were for group-stage matches scheduled to be played in Toronto, Canada.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of FIFA's ticketing arrangements for the expanded 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The football body in early May faced criticism over the cost of World Cup tickets, with fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) branding the pricing structure extortionate and a monumental betrayal.

This was after FIFA's own World Cup resale website, FIFA Marketplace, advertised four tickets to the July 19 final in New York at a cost of more than $2 million each. FIFA defended the prices, insisting that the body was obliged to take advantage of US laws that allow tickets to be resold for thousands of dollars above face value.

The investigation will examine claims that ticket prices for around 90 of the tournament's 104 matches increased by an average of 34% as sales phases progressed. Officials are also reviewing allegations that supporters were misled about seat availability and location, particularly after FIFA introduced more expensive front category tickets after initial sales had already begun. Investigators have also asked the body to explain why ticket costs for the 2026 tournament have exceeded prices seen at previous World Cups.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 with matches in Mexico City and Guadalajara, while the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This ticketing fiasco adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding the tournament, including concerns over high prices and transparency. Fans who were mistakenly given free tickets now face the choice of paying up or losing their seats, as FIFA insists on correcting the error.

The organization has not disclosed how many of the 60 affected fans have already paid or how many might forfeit their tickets. As the countdown to the World Cup continues, stakeholders are watching closely to see how FIFA handles these logistical challenges and whether additional measures will be implemented to prevent similar issues in the future. The tournament promises to be a landmark event, but these incidents highlight the complexities of organizing a global sporting spectacle across three nations





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Error Ticketing Controversy

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