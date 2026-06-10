FIFA's $355m Club Benefits Programme to Benefit Enyimba and Remo Stars

FIFA's $355m Club Benefits Programme will benefit Enyimba and Remo Stars for releasing players during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The programme will cover the qualifying series for the first time, with more clubs set to benefit from the rewards.

Former Nigeria Premier Football League champions Enyimba and Remo Stars will be among the clubs set to benefit from FIFA's $355m Club Benefits Programme for releasing players during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

FIFA revealed further details of the distribution principles for the FIFA Club Benefits Programme on Friday, with more clubs set to benefit from the rewards, which will cover the qualifying series for the first time. Each club that released players during the qualifiers will receive at least $2,360 per player for each match for which the player was released.

The $355m fund agreed as part of the renewed memorandum of understanding between FIFA and European Football Clubs will be split into two distinct allocations. A total of $100m has been reserved for clubs that released players for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, distributed on a per-player, per-match basis. With 905 qualifying matches having been played, the anticipated benefit stands at approximately $2,360 per player, per match.

A further $250m is to be distributed amongst clubs whose players participate in the final tournament, to be held from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Payments will be calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, taking into account both squad inclusion and the duration of each player's involvement. The minimum expected return is approximately USD 5,000 per player, per day, with the final figures to be confirmed after the tournament.

During the 10-match qualifying campaign, which ran from November 2023 to October 2025, Remo Stars released four players: Benin Republic goalkeeper Adebiyi Obassa (eight matches), Kayode Bankole (two matches), Sodiq Ismaila (two matches) and Togolese striker Franck Mawuena (three matches). Enyimba also released goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo for two matches.

In another letter to member associations obtained by our correspondent, FIFA clarified that clubs will qualify for the payments provided their players were included in matchday squads, even if they did not feature in the games. As a result, Remo Stars are expected to receive about $35,400, which amounts to approximately N48.14m at an exchange rate of N1,360 to the dollar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the increase from the 2022 edition was made possible by the expansion of the 2026 World Cup. Through the FIFA World Cup 2026 Club Benefits Programme, and thanks to the inclusion of all qualifying matches for the first time, more clubs than ever before will receive a share of the financial benefits generated by the FIFA World Cup, recognising their essential contribution to the success of international football.

From approximately 1,000 matches combined from qualifiers and the final tournament, this programme will deliver USD 355 million back to club football - an increase of 70 per cent compared to the last edition. This is another benefit from the expanded FIFA World Cup, providing more support across the entire football ecosystem to the clubs that provide all the players who compete to shine on the global stage.

I thank the FIFA Council and European Football Clubs for their support in making this landmark programme a reality for so many players and their clubs worldwide. Abiodun, who reports Sports for PUNCH, covers different tiers of the Nigerian football league, the national teams, as well as cricket, in the last six years. All rights reserved.

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