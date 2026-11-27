Five former River Plate players submit fresh sexual harassment complaints against ex-coach Diego Guacci to FIFA. The new allegations follow a 2022 investigation that ended without sanctions for the former Argentina youth coach.

Five Argentine women footballers have submitted a new formal complaint to the international football governing body, FIFA, against Diego Guacci, the former coach of River Plate. The accusers allege that Guacci engaged in sexual harassment, made severe threats, and subjected them to psychological abuse during their tenures with the club and national youth teams. This fresh legal action follows a previous investigation initiated in 2020 which concluded in 2022 without imposing any sanctions on the coach despite findings of ethical breaches.

Details Of Harassment Allegations

Florencia Mercau, one of the five complainants, provided a specific account of the alleged abuse dating back to 2014. She stated that shortly after joining River Plate at the age of twenty, Guacci sent her a text message requesting nude photographs. Mercau recalled that despite her initial excitement to join the club she had supported since childhood, the dynamic changed immediately upon her arrival.

Also read Nigeria Football Stakeholders Disappointed by FIFA President's Absence at Goal Project Sites

Mercau alleged that after she rejected the request and deleted the messages, Guacci physically confronted her during training. She claimed he grabbed her from behind and threatened to kill her and her entire family if she did not erase their conversation history. Mercau expressed that the severity of the threats led to a moment of deep despair where she felt she could no longer endure the situation.

Another complainant, former Argentina international Gabriela Garton, described incidents involving degrading remarks and threats. Garton recounted an event after a match against Boca Juniors where Guacci allegedly threatened the players in the dressing room. She quoted the former coach as saying that if the team played poorly again, he would force them into the showers and commit sexual acts against them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA Investigation And Previous Outcomes

The initial wave of complaints prompted FIFA to open an investigation in 2020. The organization's investigatory chamber reviewed the evidence and determined that Guacci had breached several provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics, including rules against sexual harassment and psychological abuse. However, the panel concluded that the evidence was insufficient to corroborate the players' accounts to their comfortable satisfaction.

When addressing the outcome, the panel explicitly stated that their decision should not be interpreted as confirmation that the reported incidents did not occur. Gabriela Garton challenged the sufficiency of this standard, questioning what level of proof would be required if the testimony of five players was deemed inadequate. This highlights the complex evidentiary standards often faced by victims in high-level sports investigations.

Legal Battles And Political Context

In response to the allegations, Diego Guacci and his wife, Andrea, have filed defamation lawsuits against several of the women who accused him. They are also pursuing legal action against the journalist who reported on the initial allegations. Guacci has consistently denied any wrongdoing and declined to provide an interview regarding the latest complaint submitted to FIFA.

The case has become entangled in broader political debates in Argentina regarding proposed legislation. This legislation seeks to increase penalties for individuals convicted of making false accusations involving gender-based violence and sexual abuse. Andrea Guacci reportedly supported this proposed law, which critics argue could have the unintended consequence of discouraging victims from reporting actual abuse due to fear of severe legal repercussions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impact On Career And Future Steps

Following the earlier allegations, the Argentine Football Association chose not to renew Diego Guacci's contract. After his departure from the Argentine football structure, Guacci moved to Italy, where he reportedly took on a role coaching a youth football team. FIFA has reiterated its stance that allegations of misconduct, including sexual abuse and harassment, are taken seriously and are subject to specific investigative procedures.

Florencia Mercau described the ongoing toll of these events on her mental health, stating she is afraid to walk or even breathe. She explained that this persistent fear is what motivates her to seek resolution through the current complaint. Her goal is to bring the ordeal to an end so she can live her life in peace without the constant shadow of the past abuses.