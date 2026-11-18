Morocco climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings, matching Nigeria's highest-ever position from April 1994. Nigeria moved up to 29th globally and fifth in Africa.

Morocco have climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings, matching the highest position Nigeria has ever held. The Atlas Lions have 1,809.37 points in the rankings released on Wednesday.

They are the first African nation to enter the top five since Nigeria reached the same position in April 1994, a gap of 32 years. The rise followed two wins over Niger in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the November international break. Morocco won the first game 5-1 and the return fixture 1-0 on Tuesday.

Also read Morocco and Ghana Lead Africa's Secondary Startup Ecosystems in 2026

Morocco Secure AFCON Qualification With Young Star Goal

The 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane scored the only goal in the second match, handing Morocco their fourth straight win in Group A and confirming their place at the 2027 AFCON. They have taken all 12 points from their four qualifiers, with two games left. Spain remain on top of the rankings, followed by Argentina, France and England. Portugal and Brazil have dropped to sixth and seventh, respectively, as Morocco rose into the top five.

The top four teams in the world remained unmoved. Morocco are among nine countries that have secured places at the 2027 AFCON after the fourth round of qualifiers. They are joined by Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin and Cameroon, while co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualified automatically. Burkina Faso beat Mauritania 3-1, Mali won 2-0 against Rwanda, and Cameroon went through after Comoros defeated Congo 1-0.

Advertisement

Senegal's qualification was confirmed by results elsewhere. The tournament will run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, with the remaining 15 places to be decided when qualifying ends in March 2027. Morocco remain the best team in Africa, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire. Nigeria climbed one spot to fifth on the continent and also moved to 29th in the world.

Super Eagles Defeat Tanzania To Climb Rankings Above Algeria

The Super Eagles defeated Tanzania 3-1 and played a goalless draw with the same opponent during the period under review. Eric Chelle's men beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo last Friday but drew 0-0 in Zanzibar on Tuesday. The result lifted them above Algeria, who dropped four places to 32nd and sixth in Africa. Nigeria have 1,564.18 points.

The Atlas Lions' rise matches the record position Super Eagles achieved after climbing to that level in April 1994. Morocco's climb to fifth is a historic moment for African football, ending a 32-year wait for an African team to reach the top five. The last time an African nation was ranked so high was when Nigeria achieved the feat in 1994. Morocco's two victories over Niger were crucial in their rise.

The 5-1 win in the first match and the 1-0 victory in the return fixture on Tuesday secured their place at the 2027 AFCON. The 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane scored the only goal in the second match, marking a memorable moment for the young forward. Morocco have now won all four of their qualifying matches, taking maximum points. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Advertisement

Nigeria Move Up To Fifth Spot In African Rankings

The tournament will run from June 19 to July 17, 2027. Nine teams have already qualified, with the remaining 15 places to be decided when qualifying ends in March 2027. Senegal's qualification was confirmed by results elsewhere, while Burkina Faso, Mali, and Cameroon also secured their spots. Nigeria's movement in the rankings saw them climb one place to 29th globally and fifth in Africa.

They beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo last Friday but were held to a 0-0 draw in Zanzibar on Tuesday. The result lifted them above Algeria, who dropped four places to 32nd and sixth in Africa. Nigeria now have 1,564.18 points. The top four teams in the world remained unchanged, with Spain leading ahead of Argentina, France and England.

Portugal and Brazil dropped to sixth and seventh respectively as Morocco entered the top five. Morocco's rise is a significant achievement for African football, matching a record that had stood for 32 years.