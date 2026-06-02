FIFA publishes record 1,248 player squads for expanded 48‑team 2026 World Cup

Official squad lists show 891 debutants and 357 returning players for the 2026 World Cup, with four nations making their first appearance and a historic generational range from 17 to 43 years old.

The FIFA World Cup will feature a record 1,248 players from 48 nations as the tournament prepares to launch on June 11 2026 across Canada Mexico and the United States.

Official squad lists released by FIFA reveal that 891 athletes will make their first appearance on football's biggest stage while 357 veterans will be returning for another campaign. This expansion to a 48 team format creates a historic milestone with a total of 104 matches scheduled and unprecedented global representation.

The tournament will showcase a remarkable generational spread from the youngest participant Gilberto Mora of Mexico who is just 17 years and 240 days old to the oldest player Craig Gordon of Scotland who will be 43 years and 162 days at the start of the competition. In addition to the age diversity the squads will include 22 former World Cup champions and iconic figures such as Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa each vying for a sixth appearance in the finals.

Four nations will be debuting at the event - Cabo Verde Curaçao Jordan and Uzbekistan - a direct reflection of the broader reach enabled by the expanded format. Uzbekistan's squad features promising talent including Abdukodir Khusanov and marks the country's first ever participation. The player pool is drawn from 449 clubs in 71 countries highlighting the worldwide distribution of professional football talent.

FIFA also noted contrasting team compositions: Qatar and Saudi Arabia will rely almost entirely on domestically based players while nations such as Cabo Verde Congo DR Côte d'Ivoire Curaçao Senegal and Uruguay will field squads composed wholly of overseas‑based professionals. Coaches like Ghanaian Otto Addo will lead their sides in what FIFA describes as a celebration of excellence diversity and global unity through football.

The governing body reminded that squad changes are only allowed for serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before a team's first match and must receive FIFA approval. As the countdown continues the world will watch as new heroes emerge and seasoned stars strive to add another chapter to their World Cup legacies





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Player Squads Expanded Tournament Debut Nations Generational Diversity

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