FIFA President Gianni Infantino inspected the ongoing FIFA Forward Technical Centre in Abuja and the renovated Warri City Stadium, highlighting investment in Nigerian football infrastructure and grassroots development.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday inspected the ongoing FIFA Forward Technical Centre project at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. He described the project as a collaboration aimed at securing the future of Nigerian football.

The inspection came after Infantino arrived in Warri, Delta State, to inspect the renovated Warri City Stadium ahead of its commissioning. The FIFA Forward Technical Centre project was launched on March 18, 2025, following a funding allocation of $4.88m from FIFA under its Forward 3.0 programme. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Also read FIFA unveils two presidential candidates challenging Infantino's re-election bid

FIFA Technical Centre Includes Hostels and Pitches

It includes a 68-room players hostel, two new training pitches, the reconstruction of an existing synthetic pitch, dressing rooms and other supporting facilities. Infantino said the project was designed to support the development of football for boys and girls in the country. He said, This is a collaboration between Nigerian football and FIFA for the future of the girls and the boys of Nigeria.

Advertisement

The project is expected to contribute to the development of football infrastructure and provide facilities to support the growth of the game in Nigeria. The project was designed to strengthen football infrastructure and support the development of male and female national teams. It has a 24-month completion timeline, with March 2027 as its projected completion date. The inspection came after Infantino arrived in Warri, Delta State, to inspect the renovated Warri City Stadium ahead of its commissioning.

During the Warri visit, Infantino inspected newly refurbished football facilities and promoted grassroots sports development in the region. The visit was marked by a ceremonial event at the Hussey College football pitch. There, the FIFA head joined Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to highlight the city's rich sporting heritage.

Infantino Inspects Renovated Warri City Stadium

The delegation toured the reconstructed Warri City Stadium to assess the progress of the infrastructure project and evaluate the quality of the facilities available for young athletes. During this inspection, Mr. Infantino expressed strong admiration for the stadium, describing it as fantastic and commending the significant investment made in Delta State's sports infrastructure.

He also reviewed the refurbished football pitch at Hussey College, a facility recently commissioned with his involvement, as a key component of the state's strategy to nurture young footballing talent. In a social media post, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, stated his pleasure in welcoming the FIFA president alongside the governor, characterizing the occasion as a pivotal moment for sporting development in the state.

The monarch specifically commended former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick for his ongoing contributions to promoting sports in Warri and across Nigeria. He emphasized his hope that the refurbished facility at Hussey College would serve as a vital platform to identify, nurture, and develop young talents, providing aspiring players with opportunities to excel on national and international stages. The visit underscored the historical importance of Hussey College in Nigerian football, a legacy highlighted by former NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

Advertisement

Hussey College Produced 17 National Team Players

Mr. Pinnick revealed that the FIFA president's interest in the region was heavily influenced by the school's outstanding contribution to the sport's development. He noted that the institution has produced at least 17 players who have represented Nigeria's senior national team, a fact that has previously earned the school international recognition and attention from global football authorities.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori welcomed the FIFA president's positive assessment of the stadium and other infrastructure projects, viewing the visit as a strong endorsement of the quality of work being delivered in the state. Governor Oborevwori described the transformation of Warri as a core commitment he made when he assumed office in 2023, aiming to elevate the city's status through robust developmental projects.

He assured the visiting delegation and the public that more significant developments are scheduled to follow, reinforcing Delta State's position as a hub for sports and infrastructure growth. The Olu of Warri further suggested that initiatives like these should encourage greater investment in grassroots sports, thereby strengthening the standing of Warri and Delta State within the broader football community.

The event brought together royal fathers, government officials, and dignitaries to celebrate Warri's football history and the role of grassroots institutions in producing elite talent. By focusing on facilities like the Hussey College pitch and the Warri City Stadium, stakeholders aim to create a sustainable ecosystem that supports young players from their earliest stages of development through to professional careers.