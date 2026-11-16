UEFA unanimously endorses French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo to stand against incumbent Gianni Infantino in the March 2027 FIFA presidential election, with the FFF set to confirm his candidacy.

UEFA has given its unanimous backing to French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo to challenge incumbent Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 2027.

The European governing body announced on Monday that its member associations had unanimously pledged their full support for Diallo, who has accepted the invitation to stand as a candidate. Diallo, 63, is set to have his candidacy formally confirmed at a meeting of the FFF on Tuesday. The election will take place at the FIFA Congress on 18 March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.

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UEFA Backs Diallo in FIFA Challenge

Candidates have until Wednesday, 18 November to secure the required nominations from at least five of FIFA's 211 member associations. UEFA, which represents 55 member associations, had been struggling to find a credible candidate to oppose Infantino before settling on Diallo. German FA president Bernd Neuendorf called Diallo an excellent candidate, praising his different way of conducting oneself and a different understanding of how to hold such an office.

Arsene Wenger, the French former Arsenal manager and FIFA's current chief of global football development, had been seen as a potential candidate who could get Europe's backing. One source within football governance said Wenger had been UEFA's Plan A and that Diallo had never been seen as a solution before it became clear the ex-Arsenal boss would not be a candidate.

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CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani had previously been mooted as a candidate, but the Canadian later announced his desire to stand for a new term as the head of his confederation, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean. Diallo has been president of the FFF since January 2023, initially appointed on an interim basis when previous chief Noel Le Graet was forced to stand down following a series of controversies.

Diallo, from Saint-Nazaire on France's Atlantic coast and the son of a Senegalese boxing champion, was elected to the role by a large majority in June of that year, before being re-elected in December 2024 for a new four-year term running until 2028. He has served on the UEFA Executive Committee since 2023.

Diallo's Administration Background

Before taking charge of French football, Diallo spent nearly three decades in football administration, leading the organisation representing professional football clubs in France from 1992 to 2021, serving on the board of the French Professional Football League and working within FIFA's dispute resolution structures. Under its Slovenian president Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA has led the opposition to Infantino since his announcement in late July of a project to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

The disagreement centres largely on FIFA Forward Enterprise, a proposed commercial company that would have brought together FIFA's commercial rights and the operational delivery of its competitions, including the World Cup. The proposal included selling up to 20 per cent of the company to private investors in a deal expected to raise billions of dollars.

The plan faced strong opposition from football administrators who questioned the lack of consultation and transparency around an initiative with significant implications for the sport's future. FIFA abandoned the proposal on 1 August following the backlash. The decision did not end the dispute, as critics continued to demand an independent review of the process and changes to the organisation's governance.

UEFA has since gone to a court in Florida in an attempt to gather evidence for a potential complaint of criminal mismanagement against the FIFA president in Switzerland. The controversy also led to the departure of senior FIFA officials, including chief operating officer Kevin Lamour and senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro, further deepening questions about the organisation's internal management. Several national associations subsequently withdrew or questioned their earlier support for Infantino's re-election.

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The FFF executive committee unanimously reversed its initial endorsement on 10 September, with Diallo saying at the time: We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us. The six Nordic football associations - Denmark, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Norway and Sweden - jointly declared in August that they had lost confidence in his leadership, citing concerns about FIFA's governance and high-level decision-making.

Infantino Retains African Support

Despite the opposition, Infantino remains a strong contender because he still enjoys support across several football confederations. The Confederation of African Football, which has 54 member associations, reaffirmed its unanimous backing for his re-election in October. CAF president Patrice Motsepe said the decision reflected the continent's appreciation of Infantino's support for African football. The 54 African associations represent more than a quarter of FIFA's 211 members, making the continent an important voting bloc.

The Asian Football Confederation, which consists of 47 member associations, announced last month that it was backing Infantino for re-election. South America has also remained a significant source of support for the incumbent. United States President Donald Trump has also defended Infantino. In August, he warned that FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if it replaced the Swiss-Italian administrator, whom he praised for overseeing the 2026 World Cup.

However, Trump has no vote in the FIFA presidential election. FIFA's member associations, each with one vote at Congress, decide the outcome. Infantino, a former UEFA secretary general, has been in charge of FIFA since 2016. Other candidates have also declared their intention to contest the election.

Other Candidates Join the Race

Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association and a member of the FIFA Council, said at the start of this month that he intended to stand against Infantino. Swiss former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has also stated his intention to run for the top job at world football's governing body. Tashima is 68 years old. At the weekend, Germany coach Jurgen Klopp added his voice to the calls for a new leader at the helm of FIFA.

Klopp said: I've been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense. The former Liverpool manager's comments reflect growing sentiment among some in the football world that new leadership is needed at FIFA.