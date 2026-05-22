FIFA Introduces Sign Language Interpretation for 2026 World Cup Matches

The football governing body FIFA has announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition with sign language interpretation broadcasts for every match, as part of efforts to increase accessibility for fans with disabilities.

FIFA has announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to offer sign language interpretation broadcasts for every match, as part of efforts to improve accessibility for fans with disabilities.

The expanded accessibility package builds on measures introduced at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, such as sensory bags and audio-descriptive commentary services. For the 2026 tournament, FIFA will also introduce additional support tools, including tactile boards and enhanced sensory assistance features. The initiative is significant as it reflects FIFA's long-term commitment to inclusivity in football, ensuring the World Cup remains accessible to a wider global audience.

The rollout of live sign language interpretation for all matches provides an immersive experience for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing fans by capturing the full energy of the game. Interpreters will communicate not only match actions but also emotional and environmental details such as referee whistles, crowd reactions, and changes in stadium atmosphere.

According to FIFA, the service is designed to go beyond basic translation by providing context and meaning, ensuring that Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing fans can fully understand and enjoy the matches. Matches in the United States and Canada will feature ASL, while matches in Mexico will use LSM. During the knockout stages, ASL will be used for most fixtures, with LSM provided for selected games involving Spanish-speaking teams.

Fans can access the sign language interpretation service via the official World Cup app by selecting a stadium, going to the ‘Accessibility Services’ section, and activating the ‘Sign Language’ option to stream a dedicated feed





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