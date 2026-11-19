FIFA has confirmed Gianni Infantino, Philippe Diallo and Kohzo Tashima as candidates for its 2027 presidential election, to be held on March 18, 2027, at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

FIFA has confirmed that incumbent president Gianni Infantino will face Philippe Diallo and Kohzo Tashima in the 2027 presidential election. The vote will take place on 18 March 2027 at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

The FIFA General Secretariat said it received the three candidates after the FIFA Council issued a call for the election on 29 April 2026. FIFA listed the candidates alphabetically by surname. Infantino, from Switzerland, is the incumbent FIFA president. He was first elected in February 2016 after Sepp Blatter resigned.

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Incumbent Infantino Faces Two Challengers

He was re-elected in 2019 and 2023, running unopposed in 2023. His proposed candidacy puts him in the race for another term leading world football's governing body. Philippe Diallo is the president of the French Football Federation. He took over the federation's leadership in 2023 after serving as its interim president.

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His candidacy introduces another contender from European football administration. Diallo declared his intention to run on Monday, backed by European football associations represented on the UEFA executive committee and the FIFA Council. Kohzo Tashima is a former president of the Japan Football Association and has served in international football administration, including as a member of the FIFA Council. He is honorary president of the JFA.

The 68-year-old Japanese official announced his ambition earlier this month and formally submitted his nomination on Wednesday. He has said he wants to make FIFA a more trusted organisation. FIFA said the candidatures have been forwarded to its electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidates. Not yet officially approved, the candidacies will be reviewed before a final decision on admission.

Election Timeline And Voting Process

Member associations will be notified of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027. The member associations will decide the next FIFA president at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, in line with FIFA's statutes and electoral regulations. The election will determine FIFA's leadership for the next presidential term. It could shape the organisation's direction on international competitions, football development, governance and other major issues affecting the global game.

Former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega was not included among the candidates named by FIFA. Vega, the former Tottenham defender, announced his intention to contest the election last month. He had expressed a desire to run against Infantino. His name was left off the list released on Thursday.

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Diallo has indicated he would like to hold talks with Tashima, with a view to joining forces to unseat Infantino. Tashima said he was open to talks but was cautious about the steps after that. Tashima told French sports daily L'Equipe on Wednesday: It is clear we need to talk. But we must consider one thing: is the mere fact that our programmes are similar enough for us to decide to work together, or unite?

Contenders Consider Tactical Alliance Against Infantino

Or should we think tactically, asking what the most effective strategy would be to defeat Infantino? Infantino has faced criticism and calls for his resignation following controversy surrounding his proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise. The initiative was reportedly aimed at selling stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions. The proposal failed to materialise.

The FIFA president has maintained that he enjoys sufficient backing from member associations worldwide to secure another term. In opposing Infantino, Tashima is going against his own confederation. The Asian Football Confederation announced last month that it would support the 56-year-old Swiss for re-election. Infantino also has the backing of the Confederation of African Football.

South American governing body CONMEBOL is largely supportive. Diallo will represent UEFA, the European confederation which has been the most vocal in its criticism of Infantino. Despite the challenges, Infantino retains considerable support for his bid to win re-election next March.