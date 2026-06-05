FIFA Boosts Club Compensation Fund to $355 Million for Expanded 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced a 70 percent increase in its Club Benefits Programme, raising the fund to $355 million to reward clubs for players' participation in the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams, 104 matches and a 39‑day schedule.

New York‑New Jersey Stadium, temporarily called MetLife Stadium, was photographed from the inside in early May 2026 as it prepared to host matches for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The image, taken by Charly Triballeau for AFP, captures the massive venue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which will become one of the flagship sites for the expanded tournament. While the stadium itself is a visual reminder of the event's scale, the off‑field financial arrangements are equally significant.

On Friday, FIFA announced a substantial uplift to its Club Benefits Programme, a fund designed to compensate clubs whose players take part in the World Cup or have participated in the qualifying process. The programme now totals $355 million, or roughly €306 million, representing a 70 percent increase over the amount distributed after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA's financial outlook for the 2026 edition underscores the growth of the competition.

Although the governing body does not disclose the exact total revenue generated by the tournament, it estimates a 56 percent rise in overall earnings compared with 2022. Over the four‑year cycle ending in 2026 - which includes the newly expanded Club World Cup slated for 2025 - FIFA projects a 72 percent increase in revenue relative to the previous cycle.

The tournament's expansion is a key driver of this growth: the field of participating nations will rise from 36 to 48, the number of matches will jump from 64 to 104, and the competition will span 39 days instead of the 29‑day schedule used in Qatar. The increased scale translates into a larger pool of money earmarked for clubs, players and administrative costs. The $355 million fund is divided into three distinct components.

$250 million will be allocated directly to compensate players who appear at the finals. FIFA has indicated that the minimum daily payment for every player present at the tournament will be $5,000, though the final amounts will be confirmed after the competition concludes. Payments will be calculated on a per‑player, per‑day basis, taking into account squad inclusion and the length of each player's involvement.

For the qualifying stage, FIFA estimates a payment of $2,362 for every player listed in a match‑day squad across the 905 qualifying fixtures, plus an additional $2,362 for each of the ten friendly matches scheduled for the three host nations, which automatically qualify as hosts. A further $5 million is earmarked for administrative expenses, with any remaining balance earmarked for the broader benefit of global club football.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, described the programme as a concrete manifestation of the expanded World Cup's ability to support the entire football ecosystem, noting that the compensation structure accounts for players who switch clubs during the tournament or are called up as replacements. The payments will be based on the club a player is registered with at the time squads are announced, ensuring clubs receive a fair share of the revenues generated by their athletes' participation on the world stage





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