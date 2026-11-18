FIFA has appointed a five-member normalisation committee led by Sampson Ebomhe, including Daniel Amokachi, Joe Abah, Godwin Enakhena and Amina Yerima, to manage the NFF until May 31, 2027.

FIFA has appointed a five-member normalisation committee to manage the Nigeria Football Federation, naming former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi among the members. The committee is chaired by Sampson Ebomhe, a former chairman of the NFF Electoral Committee.

The other members are governance expert Dr Joe Abah, sports journalist and football administrator Godwin Enakhena, and Amina Yerima. FIFA communicated the appointments to the NFF secretariat in a letter dated Wednesday, November 18, 2026, following consultations with the Confederation of African Football. The committee's mandate is expected to run until May 31, 2027, at the latest. During this period, the members will oversee the federation's operations and organise elections to produce a new NFF leadership.

Also read Amokachi, Enakhena Make FIFA's NFF Normalisation Committee

Immediate Effect And Eligibility Checks

FIFA said the five appointees will assume their duties with immediate effect, subject to eligibility checks by its Review Committee. The screening will be conducted in line with FIFA's Governance Regulations, meaning the appointments will be fully confirmed only after the necessary checks are completed. The world governing body also ruled that none of the committee members will be eligible to contest any positions in the forthcoming NFF elections.

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This restriction will remain in place even if FIFA revokes a member's mandate or the individual resigns from the panel. FIFA stated that it reserves the right, in consultation with CAF, to revoke the mandate of any member or appoint additional members if necessary. This condition is intended to separate the responsibility of managing the federation's transition from the process of competing for its leadership positions.

Sampson Ebomhe, the committee chairman, previously chaired the NFF Electoral Committee responsible for conducting the federation's executive committee elections in Warri, Delta State, in 2014. In February of that year, he was appointed member-secretary of the First Instance Body for the NFF Club Licensing System, working alongside former NFF vice-president Shehu Dikko, now chairman of the National Sports Commission.

Members Backgrounds And Roles Explained

In August 2025, he was appointed vice-chairman of the seven-member electoral committee constituted by the National Sports Commission to oversee elections into national sports federations. Dr Joe Abah is a governance expert expected to contribute his knowledge of institutional administration, accountability and organisational management. Godwin Enakhena is a sports journalist and football administrator with experience in the country's sporting environment. Amina Yerima is one of the five individuals selected by FIFA to oversee the federation's affairs during the transition.

Daniel Amokachi is a former Super Eagles striker who represented Nigeria at the international level and is widely recognised for his contribution to Nigerian football. The decision to establish the normalisation committee followed a major leadership crisis within the NFF. On August 27, 2026, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, and members of the federation's executive committee resigned amid mounting criticism of the country's football administration.

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Their departure created uncertainty over the federation's leadership structure and disrupted preparations for the NFF elective congress, which was scheduled for September 27, 2026. The development prompted FIFA and CAF to intervene and approve the establishment of a normalisation committee to oversee the federation's affairs and ensure that its leadership transition is properly managed.

FIFA Official Letter And Committee Composition

In a letter sent to the NFF secretariat, FIFA stated: We refer to the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council of 22 October 2026 to appoint a normalisation committee for the Nigeria Football Federation. In this respect, following consultation with CAF, we hereby communicate the composition of the normalisation committee as follows: Mr Sampson Ebomhe (chairman), Dr Joe Abah (member), Mr Godwin Enakhena (member), Ms Amina Yerima (member) and Mr Daniel Amokachi (member).

The letter added: None of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the upcoming NFF elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the normalisation committee is revoked or that they resign from their position. The committee is expected to restore administrative stability, supervise the federation's activities, and organise fresh elections within the period FIFA approved.

Its mandate must be completed no later than May 31, 2027, subject to any further decision by the world football governing body.