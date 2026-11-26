FIFA appoints Atilola Shina Bashiru to the NFF Normalisation Committee, strengthening business expertise. This move follows detailed objections from AFNFRI regarding Chairman Sampson Ebomhe's neutrality and past legal roles.

FIFA has officially added business development expert Atilola Shina Bashiru as an additional member to the Nigerian Football Federation Normalisation Committee, expanding the body from five to six members. This strategic appointment was announced on Tuesday, just five days after the global football governing body named the initial five-person team on November 18. The expansion aims to bolster the committee's corporate and digital capabilities as FIFA pushes for comprehensive administrative reforms within Nigerian football.

Bashiru Brings Digital Strategy to NFF Reforms

Atilola Shina Bashiru joins Chairman Sampson Ebomhe, Dr Joe Abah, Godwin Enakhena, Amina Yerima, and former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi in the restructured committee. Currently serving as an executive director at Premium Trust Bank, Bashiru brings specialized expertise in digital and transaction strategies that FIFA believes is critical for modernizing the NFF. His inclusion is specifically designed to enhance corporate sector representation, with a focus on marketing, sponsorship management, and digital strategy implementation.

Also read Edo Consumer Protection Committee Rejects NAFDAC Warning on Enforcement Activities

The addition of Bashiru signals FIFA's intent to professionalize the financial and commercial operations of Nigerian football administration. As a business development professional and digital enthusiast, Bashiru's role is expected to address historical gaps in sponsorship acquisition and revenue generation. This move aligns with FIFA's broader efforts to ensure that the Normalisation Committee possesses the necessary technical skills to rehabilitate a football sector that has faced significant administrative and financial challenges.

AFNFRI Raises Serious Concerns Over Chairman Neutrality

Despite the expansion of the committee, the Association of Former Nigerian Footballers Representatives International (AFNFRI) has formally objected to the leadership structure. Led by ex-international Harrison Jalla, the group submitted a petition to FIFA on November 23, 2026, arguing that the appointment of Sampson Ebomhe as chairman violates constitutional and statutory neutrality requirements. The petition was copied to President Bola Tinubu and cited Article 8(2) and Article 14(1)(i) of the FIFA Statutes as well as the Fifth Schedule, Part I of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalla acknowledged the efforts of FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the Federal Government of Nigeria in supporting reforms, but insisted that Ebomhe's appointment poses a direct conflict of interest. The AFNFRI cited Ebomhe's history as the chairman of the NFF 2014 elections in Warri, Delta State, describing it as the most controversial election in Nigerian football history. They argued that this election facilitated the rise of administrators who subsequently mismanaged the sport, with some still attempting to return to power.

Legal History and Commercial Rights Disputes

The objections against Sampson Ebomhe extend to his professional legal career, particularly his role as a lawyer for the League Management Company Limited (LMC). The LMC, under the chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko, managed the Nigeria Premier League under a controversial 99-year lease backdated to March 7, 2013. The AFNFRI petition highlighted that Ebomhe, a managing partner at George Etomi & Partners in Abuja, incorporated the LMC with the Corporate Affairs Commission on 30/1/2013.

Furthermore, the petition detailed severe commercial mismanagement during the LMC era, including the alleged double-sale of commercial rights. Ebomhe reportedly processed the sale of rights to Next Digital Broadcasting Limited after the NPFL received a $300,000 signature bonus on November 19, 2019, and then resold those same rights to the UK-based Redstrike Marketing Agency. This fraud attempt was only halted by the intervention of the players' union, which petitioned the Serious Fraud Office in London to prevent Redstrike from being defrauded.

Impact on Nigeria Football Administration Outlook

The current tension between FIFA's appointed Normalisation Committee and veteran stakeholders like the AFNFRI highlights the deep-seated distrust within Nigerian football circles. Harrison Jalla noted that Ebomhe served on the panel that interviewed the immediate past CEO of the NPFL under the LMC and acted as lead counsel in various litigations involving Total Promotions Limited and SuperSport Satellite TV. Some of these legal disputes remain subsisting, further complicating perceptions of impartiality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the NFF Normalisation Committee begins its work, the addition of Atilola Shina Bashiru provides a fresh commercial perspective, but the objections to Sampson Ebomhe's chairmanship remain a significant hurdle. The petition explicitly states that Ebomhe is a personal lawyer to Shehu Dikko, citing specific legal matters including Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019. FIFA must now navigate these complex historical grievances while trying to implement the administrative overhauls necessary to restore confidence in Nigerian football governance.