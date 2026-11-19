Fidelity Bank Plc has named Stanley Amuchie as its substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1 2027 following Central Bank of Nigeria approval. He succeeds Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe whose tenure ends December 31 2026.

Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Stanley Amuchie as its substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1 2027. The appointment follows approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria and was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday by Company Secretary Ezinwa Unuigboje.

The bank said it informed the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria about the appointment. Amuchie will succeed Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ends on December 31 2026. Onyeali-Ikpe joined the Board of Fidelity Bank in 2015 as Executive Director, Lagos and Southwest Directorate, and was appointed MD/CEO effective January 1 2021. She retires upon completion of her contract tenure.

Also read ‘World Bank Threatened To Cut Nigeria’s Financing Over Petrol Subsidy’– Fashola

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mrs Amaka Onwughalu, said: We are delighted to confirm Stanley Amuchie as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank. His appointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership capabilities, strategic insight, extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the Bank's business. We are confident that he will provide the leadership required to consolidate our achievements and drive the Bank's next phase of growth.

Onwughalu also expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing MD/CEO, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, for her exemplary leadership, outstanding service and immense contributions to the growth and transformation of Fidelity Bank. She said Onyeali-Ikpe's tenure was marked by strategic vision, bold leadership and a steadfast commitment to building a stronger, more competitive and resilient institution. Under her stewardship, the Bank recorded significant milestones, strengthened its market position and expanded its strategic reach.

Advertisement

The Chairman said the Board is fully committed to supporting Amuchie as he leads the Bank towards greater innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth and enhanced value creation for customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. A separate statement by the bank quoted the Board as saying it looks forward to working closely with Mr Stanley Amuchie to achieve the bank's strategic objectives as it embarks on the next phase of its growth trajectory.

Stanley Amuchie Experience And Qualifications

Amuchie is currently the bank's Chief Operations and Information Officer and has served as an Executive Director since January 2022. In that role, he provided strategic direction across the bank's Operations and Information Technology organisations while leading its international expansion programme. His core competencies include strategic leadership and corporate governance, banking, financial control, advisory and reporting, operations and technology transformation, and treasury and balance-sheet management.

His competencies also include business development and consulting, general management, audit, regulatory and compliance oversight, profitability optimisation, capital markets and debt issuance, international banking expansion, digital banking and fintech strategy, and subsidiary management and consolidation. Before joining Fidelity Bank, Amuchie worked at Zenith Bank Plc, where he held several senior leadership positions, including Group Chief Financial Officer.

He played a key role in Fidelity Bank's acquisition of Union Bank UK, now FidBank UK, and contributed to the bank's 400 million dollar Eurobond refinancing. Amuchie holds a First Class degree in Industrial Chemistry and a Master's degree in Corporate Governance. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation.

Fidelity Bank Growth Under Outgoing Ceo

He commenced his professional career in September 1995 at Arthur Andersen, now known as KPMG. The bank outlined significant growth recorded under Onyeali-Ikpe's leadership. By 2025, Fidelity Bank Plc had emerged as the sixth-largest Nigerian bank. Profit before tax rose from 28.1 billion naira in 2020 to 347.7 billion naira in 2025, representing a five-year compound annual growth rate of 65.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Return on average equity improved from 10.5 per cent in 2020 to 24.4 per cent in 2025, an increase of 13.9 percentage points. Customer deposits grew from 1.699 trillion naira in 2020 to 6.891 trillion naira in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 32.3 per cent. Savings deposits increased from 424.4 billion naira in December 2020 to approximately 1.3 trillion naira in December 2025, a compound annual growth rate of approximately 25.1 per cent.

Net loans and advances rose from 1.326 trillion naira in 2020 to 4.282 trillion naira in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 26.4 per cent. Customer accounts increased from approximately 5.7 million in 2020 to more than 12 million in 2025. The bank also strengthened its capital and funding position through landmark transactions.

It raised 41.213 billion naira through a 10-year unsecured subordinated local bond in January 2021 and issued a 400 million dollar Eurobond in October 2021 at a coupon of 7.625 per cent, which was fully redeemed at maturity in October 2026. It raised 175.85 billion naira through a combined Public Offer and Rights Issue in 2024, complemented by a 227.045 billion naira Private Placement in 2025.

Total allotted equity proceeds across the three capital-raising exercises came to approximately 402.9 billion naira. The bank said these achievements demonstrate the scale of transformation achieved under Onyeali-Ikpe's leadership, characterised by strong earnings growth, balance-sheet expansion, increased market relevance, enhanced capitalisation and sustained shareholder value creation.

Future Plans For Fidelity Bank

The Board expressed sincere appreciation to her for her impressive contributions to the growth and development of the Bank during her tenure on the Board and wished her the very best in her future endeavours. Amuchie's appointment comes as Fidelity Bank continues to strengthen its market position, deepen customer relationships, accelerate digital transformation and expand its presence in local and international markets.

The bank said the Board is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working closely with him to achieve its strategic objectives. His over 30 years of progressive experience in financial services includes leadership, strategic execution, financial management and institutional transformation.