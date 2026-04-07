FGC Kano Alumni Demand Cancellation of N8 Billion School Land Concession Deal

The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association is calling on President Bola Tinubu to cancel a proposed N8 billion PPP project on school land, citing concerns about the impact on the school's educational mission, student safety, and the potential for commercial exploitation of public resources. They argue the project, involving residential and commercial development, undermines the school's core purpose and the integrity of the educational institution. The alumni propose alternative funding solutions and express commitment to preserving the school's legacy.

The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association FGCKOSA has called upon President Bola Tinubu to nullify a proposed N8 billion public-private partnership PPP project concerning approximately 30 hectares of land belonging to the school. The project, unveiled in Kano on Monday by the government, was presented by Suwaiba Said Ahmad, the Minister of State for Education, as a strategic intervention aimed at bolstering educational infrastructure within the state.

The project encompasses the construction of 18 new structures and the renovation of 15 existing facilities, as part of an initiative to upgrade the unity school. Musaddiq Talle, Managing Director of Pluck Global Construction Company, the firm undertaking the project, stated that the concession agreement was established in June 2024, in alignment with the federal government's policy to address infrastructure gaps without direct public funding. This agreement, which covers approximately 33 hectares of underutilized land, has reportedly secured all necessary regulatory approvals, including those from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and the ministerial projects approval board. The project is anticipated to be completed within 36 months, after which the developer will take possession of a portion of the land as a return on investment. FGCKOSA, however, vehemently opposes the project. \In a statement released on Monday, Shoyinka Shodunke, the President of FGCKOSA, characterized the initiative as a threat to the school's legacy. He warned that the land concession, intended for residential and commercial development, undermines the school's educational mission and could jeopardize student safety. The association underscored that Unity Schools were established as symbols of excellence, integration, and nation-building and that any action that diminishes their integrity reflects a troubling disregard for the power of education as a driver of national progress. The statement emphasized that the college has benefited from decades of voluntary funding by former students, with billions of naira invested to support infrastructure, academic programs, and the overall development of the school. The alumni have consistently supported the College without taking any portion of school land or seeking anything in return. FGCKOSA has outlined plans to launch a N5 billion foundation in June 2026, with the aim of enhancing academic excellence without compromising school land, demonstrating the availability of credible, mission-aligned funding alternatives. Shodunke further cautioned that the proposed PPP project constitutes a misuse of federally designated educational land for private commercial gain. He stated that the land is meant for learning, not for a residential or commercial estate. Introducing a mixed-use development adjacent to the school exposes students to avoidable risks and erodes the controlled environment required for effective learning. \Furthermore, the association highlighted that the land encompasses critical open spaces essential for recreation, expansion, and future development, arguing that any reduction in the school’s capacity cannot be considered beneficial to the institution. They stated that there is no justification for appropriating land from an existing educational institution when alternatives clearly exist. The PPP arrangement appears to be primarily structured for private commercial profit, according to the association. Shodunke expressed serious concerns that the promoters intend to profit at the expense of the government and the Nigerian people. FGCKOSA has urged the President to protect the integrity of unity schools nationwide and to ensure that no action is taken that compromises the future of education in Nigeria. The alumni affirmed their commitment to pursuing all lawful avenues to safeguard the legacy of Federal Government College Kano and to ensure the institution continues to serve future generations. The alumni's primary concern revolves around the potential impact of commercial development on the learning environment and the school's long-term objectives. They are actively seeking to protect the school's legacy, preserve the integrity of the educational mission and secure the safety and well-being of the students





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FGC Kano PPP School Land Alumni Education

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