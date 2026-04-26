FGC Enugu Crowned Champions at USOSA National Sports Fiesta 2026

Federal Government College, Enugu, emerged victorious at the 2026 USOSA National Sports Fiesta held in Enugu, showcasing exceptional athletic performance and solidifying its position as a leading unity school. The event brought together alumni from 30 Unity Schools across Nigeria, promoting national unity and celebrating the legacy of public education.

The 2026 National Sports Fiesta organized by the Unity Schools Old Students Association, USOSA , concluded successfully in Enugu, with Federal Government College, FGC, Enugu declared the overall champions.

The Enugu team showcased exceptional athletic prowess, securing a leading position on the medals table with an impressive haul of eight gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals. This victory marks a significant achievement for FGC Enugu and its alumni network. Closely following in second place was the FGC Ikot Ekpene Old Students Association, demonstrating strong competition throughout the event.

They achieved a commendable seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and three bronze medals, proving their dedication and skill. The highly competitive sports fiesta drew participation from a total of 30 Unity Schools representing various regions across Nigeria. The week-long event, hosted at the iconic Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, served as a vibrant reunion for alumni from federal unity colleges nationwide. The atmosphere was filled with camaraderie, sportsmanship, and a shared sense of nostalgia.

A diverse range of sporting events were featured, catering to a wide spectrum of athletic interests and talents. These included traditional team sports like football, volleyball, basketball, and badminton, as well as individual disciplines such as swimming, lawn tennis, table tennis, and golf.

Additionally, the fiesta incorporated recreational games like tug of war, snooker, ludo, and draughts, ensuring inclusivity and entertainment for all participants. FGC Ikot Ekpene, known for its strong sporting tradition, presented a formidable challenge, vying for the championship trophy against the other 29 schools. Despite their valiant efforts and consistent performance, they ultimately conceded the top spot to the dominant FGC Enugu team. The competition was fierce, with schools demonstrating remarkable athleticism and determination across all events.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Michael Magaji, the President-General of USOSA, addressed the attendees, emphasizing the significance of the fiesta beyond mere competition. He articulated a powerful message about the role of sports in fostering national unity and driving overall development. Magaji highlighted the unifying power of sports, explaining its ability to transcend differences and bring people together in a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect.

He stated that the event in Enugu provided a valuable platform for strengthening bonds among alumni, celebrating the rich diversity of the nation, and showcasing responsible citizenship. He further underscored USOSA’s unwavering commitment to advancing public education, recognizing sports as a complementary avenue for deepening relationships and promoting nation-building. Magaji expressed the association’s ambition to build bridges across the country and reinforce connections that have endured for decades, often spanning 30, 40, or even 50 years.

He also emphasized that USOSA’s initiatives are entirely voluntary, driven by a desire to give back to the society and, in particular, to the public education system that played a pivotal role in shaping its members. The association is actively working towards restoring the once-renowned high standards of unity schools, aiming to reclaim their position as centers of academic and extracurricular excellence.

Magaji concluded by stating their goal is not only to restore but to surpass those standards, one school at a time, through sustained efforts and dedicated interventions





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USOSA Unity Schools Sports Fiesta FGC Enugu FGC Ikot Ekpene National Unity Alumni Education

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