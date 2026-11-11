FCCPC to Monitor Petrol Prices as Global Crude Falls

The FCCPC will monitor petrol and diesel prices in Nigeria so lower global crude costs reach filling stations and motorists in Abuja and Lagos.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, that it will closely track petrol and diesel prices across Nigeria after international crude oil prices fell sharply. In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ondaje Ijagwu, the Federal Government agency said it will work with other government bodies to make sure lower global oil costs are passed on to motorists at filling stations.

The commission noted that Brent crude futures had dropped from a peak of $115 per barrel in September to below $90 during the week of the statement. Its chief executive, Tunji Bello, added that the downward trend should lead to lower wholesale costs for petroleum products, and that consumers should not keep paying elevated prices once the market conditions behind earlier increases begin to ease.

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Crude Price Drop Meets Higher Pump Rates

Petrol is currently selling for an average of between N1,405 and N1,420 per litre in Abuja, while pump prices in Lagos range between N1,325 and N1,370 per litre, according to the commission. The FCCPC recalled that Brent crude futures closed at $72.48 per barrel on February 27, the eve of the Middle East war that pulled in the United States, Israel and Iran.

On that same date, petrol sold for between N839 and N925 per litre at filling stations in Lagos and Abuja. The gap between those earlier figures and current pump rates is the central concern behind the commission's latest monitoring exercise.

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Bello said the decline in international crude oil prices comes after months of increases in domestic prices of petroleum products. Petroleum marketers had largely attributed those increases to volatility in the global oil market, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for oil.

Stakeholder Views on Petrol Pricing Reductions

Tunji Bello, the FCCPC chief executive, said the sustained decline in crude oil prices should lead to lower wholesale costs for petroleum products. He stressed that the savings must reach motorists at the pump without unnecessary delay, and acknowledged the strain that high petrol prices have placed on Nigerians for some time.

The commission argued that refiners and marketers should pass the drop in their operating costs on to the amounts they charge consumers. Bello said the FCCPC is aware of the hardship caused by expensive fuel and will continue its oversight of the downstream petroleum sector.

Bello said the FCCPC will collaborate with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and other relevant government agencies to track changes in both wholesale and retail petroleum prices. The purpose, he said, is to ensure that refiners and marketers do not ignore lower international crude prices when setting fuel prices for Nigerians.

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The FCCPC warned that it would act where evidence shows anti-competitive behaviour or unfair market practices stop buyers from gaining from cheaper production and supply expenses. Bello said the commission would take fitting measures under its legal powers against conduct that weakens competition or places consumers at an unfair disadvantage.

Consumer Impact and Next Steps for Monitoring

For motorists, the key question is whether the drop in Brent crude futures reaches filling stations in Abuja and Lagos. The FCCPC said it remains vigilant against attempts by industry players to keep margins artificially high despite falling global benchmarks.

The monitoring will cover both wholesale and retail levels in the downstream petroleum sector. Consumers who continue to face elevated pump prices can expect the commission to examine whether the lower global crude costs are being reflected in what they pay at filling stations.