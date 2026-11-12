FG Signs 30-Year Concession for Port Harcourt Airport, Assures Workers of Job Security

The Federal Government has signed a 30-year concession agreement with Port Harcourt Airport Company Limited to manage and develop Port Harcourt International Airport, with assurances that no aviation worker will lose their job.

The Federal Government has signed a 30-year concession agreement with Port Harcourt Airport Company Limited for the management and development of Port Harcourt International Airport.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who supervised the ceremony, while the concessionaire was represented by its Group Managing Director, Eyo Asuquo. The signing followed a closed-door meeting between Keyamo and aviation labour unions to agree on modalities for the concession.

Also read MTN sensitises Rivers traders on managing data usage

A statement by Tunde Moshood, special adviser on media and communications to the minister, confirmed the ceremony was attended by Chris Najomo, director-general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority; Olubunmi Kuku, managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria; ministry directors; and aviation union leaders. The statement noted that the business case for the concession of the Port Harcourt airport was a key consideration.

Government Seeks Private Investment

Keyamo said the exercise was part of the government's efforts to attract private-sector investment into airport infrastructure development, improve operational efficiency and reposition the aviation sector. He said the concession was part of the Federal Government's policy of encouraging private sector participation in the development and management of some airports across the country.

Advertisement

The minister said the decision was informed by the financial challenges facing some airports, noting that profits generated from major airports were often used to subsidise the operations of less profitable ones. He added that the government lacks sufficient resources to expand airport facilities and develop their non-aeronautical revenue potential, making private sector investment necessary. Some of our airports are being run at a loss.

We make so much money from some of our primary airports, and most of those profits are ploughed into running other airports that are operating at a loss, he said. The minister said the concession process had received the approval of President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council. He noted it was not a recent decision but one that successive administrations had attempted to implement.

The government held several months of negotiations with aviation labour unions to secure their support and address concerns about workers' welfare. Keyamo said President Tinubu had directed that no worker should lose his or her job as a result of the concession, adding that existing conditions of service would be maintained. He said the agreement with the unions was similar to the arrangement reached during the concession of Enugu Airport.

Worker Protections in Place

The Federal Government had in June concessioned the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to Aero Alliance Limited under a 30-year Public-Private Partnership arrangement. Speaking on behalf of the aviation union leaders, Ben Nnabue, president of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, said organised labour had endorsed the agreement after receiving assurances that no aviation worker would lose his or her job.

He said the protection of workers' jobs remains a fundamental consideration for organised labour and that the unions are satisfied with the assurances received before giving their approval. Keyamo expressed confidence that the company had the technical and financial capacity to improve airport facilities, enhance passenger experience and expand operations. He also said Port Harcourt and Enugu airports initially attracted little interest from investors when the government opened the airports for concession, unlike Lagos, Kano and Abuja airports.

Advertisement

He attributed the eventual interest in the two airports to the investment policies of the Tinubu administration. In his remarks, Eyo Asuquo, group managing director of PH Airport Limited, said the process had been lengthy and rigorous, involving engagements within Nigeria and abroad to demonstrate the company's capacity and capability. He assured Nigerians that the company would introduce international standards in airport management and infrastructure development.

Regional Growth and Airport City

Asuquo described Port Harcourt as a strategic aviation and economic gateway within the Gulf of Guinea, maintaining that the airport had enormous potential to stimulate regional commerce, investment and connectivity. He expressed the concessionaire's commitment to transforming the airport through improved infrastructure, enhanced operational standards, and increased economic activities. He assured that the arrangement would create opportunities for more employment rather than lead to job losses.

The vision of PH Airport Limited goes beyond taking over the management of the facility, as the company is committed to driving development, expanding opportunities and creating additional jobs through investments and the growth of airport-related activities, the managing director said. He also pledged that the concession would not result in job losses but would create additional employment opportunities as the airport develops into an airport city.

He said: The company's vision goes beyond taking over the management of the airport. We intend to unlock its economic potential, create more employment opportunities and strengthen Port Harcourt's position as a major aviation and commercial hub. The concession aims to transform Port Harcourt International Airport into a regional hub for the Gulf of Guinea, with improved connectivity to destinations across Africa, including Cape Town, South Africa.

The government said the agreement would lead to better infrastructure, enhanced operational standards, and increased economic activities at the airport.