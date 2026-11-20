The Federal Government has set an 18-month deadline to complete the National Library of Nigeria Headquarters in Abuja, with over ₦25 billion raised through the First Lady's birthday appeal.

The Federal Government has set an 18-month deadline for the completion of the National Library of Nigeria Headquarters in Abuja, following the revival of the long-abandoned construction project.

The renewed construction was formally flagged off in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council approved the augmentation of the project contract in August 2026. The project, which commenced in 2006, suffered prolonged delays, leaving the headquarters unfinished for nearly two decades.

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First Lady Reveals Fundraising For Library Project

In a post obtained from the federal ministry of education's X handle on Friday, speaking at the ceremony, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, disclosed that her 65th birthday fundraising appeal in December 2025 generated more than ₦25 billion towards the completion of the project. She described the National Library as a vital institution for preserving Nigeria's collective memory, history and intellectual heritage.

"The National Library is more than a building. It is the custodian of our collective memory, our history and our intellectual heritage. We must preserve this legacy for present and future generations," she said. The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, assured Nigerians that the construction would proceed without interruption, promising effective supervision, transparency and value for money.

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He said the government was determined to ensure that the project was completed within the approved 18-month timeline.

Minister Pledges Supervision And Transparency For Work

"We are committed to ensuring uninterrupted construction, effective supervision, transparency and value for money. Nigerians deserve a National Library that meets the highest standards, and we will work to ensure that this project is delivered within the approved timeframe," Alausa said.

"The contractors and consultants must demonstrate professionalism, accountability and commitment to quality. There must be no compromise on standards or the agreed completion timeline," he added. In a post on X, Alausa described the resumption as an important step towards delivering the project. He expressed gratitude to the First Lady, whose commitment and intervention, he said, were instrumental in bringing it back to life.

When completed, the National Library will serve as Nigeria's apex library and largest repository of knowledge. It will preserve the country's literary, historical and cultural heritage, while providing world-class facilities for learning, research and innovation. It will also house books and academic resources, as well as digital, audio and visual materials, giving Nigerians a space to access knowledge, explore ideas and create opportunities.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmad, described the renewed construction as an opportunity to establish a fully functional national institution capable of supporting scholarship, research and innovation.

National Librarian Details Scale And Current Progress Of Building

"This renewed effort presents an important opportunity to build a fully functional National Library that will support scholarship, research and innovation. It is an investment in knowledge and in the future of our country," she said. The National Librarian, Prof. Chinwe Veronica Nwakaego Anunobi, disclosed that the 11-storey complex covers approximately 82,941 square metres and had attained about 48 per cent completion before construction stalled.

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She said the scale of the project reflected its importance to the country's information and knowledge infrastructure.

"The project is a major national investment in knowledge preservation and information access. At approximately 48 per cent completion before work stopped, we now look forward to seeing the remaining construction completed so Nigerians can benefit from the facility," Anunobi said. The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the project, ensuring accountability and maintaining quality standards throughout the construction period.

The renewed commitment is expected to bring the nearly two-decade-old project closer to completion and provide Nigeria with a befitting headquarters for its national library system. The minister said that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the government remains committed to building institutions that strengthen education, preserve the nation's heritage and empower future generations. Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs.

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