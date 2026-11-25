The Federal Government presented 65 bankable projects valued at $78.5bn to Polish investors at the second Polish-Nigerian Economic Forum in Lagos, projecting 366,000 jobs across productive sectors. Bilateral trade stood at $734m in 2025, with crude oil dominating Nigeria's exports.

The Federal Government has presented 65 investment projects valued at approximately $78.5bn to Polish investors as part of efforts to attract foreign capital, expand domestic production and create about 366,000 jobs across Nigeria's productive sectors.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, presented the investment opportunities on Tuesday at the second Polish-Nigerian Economic Forum held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry's Head of Information and Public Relations, Efe Ovuakporie. According to the statement, the projects cover infrastructure, manufacturing and energy, with completed feasibility studies to facilitate private sector investment.

Also read Nigeria Seeks $2 Billion Polish Financing for Strategic Infrastructure

The ministry explained that the investment opportunities were identified through Projects Nigeria, the government's deal room facility designed to connect investors with commercially viable projects. The statement read, The Federal Government has presented 65 bankable projects valued at approximately $78.5bn to Polish institutional and industrial investors, a capital drive projected to create 366,000 jobs across Nigeria's productive sectors.

Nigeria Shifts Strategy Toward Industrial Partnerships

Curated through the government's deal room facility, Projects Nigeria, the 65 ventures come backed by completed feasibility studies and are structured to absorb private capital into infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy. Oyedele said Nigeria was shifting its foreign economic strategy from dependence on raw material exports towards industrial partnerships that would support factory development, transport infrastructure and domestic production.

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He urged Polish institutional and industrial investors to commit capital and technical expertise to projects that would support factory development, transport infrastructure and domestic output. The minister cited the planned groundbreaking for the modernisation of the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa and Tin Can Island, supported by Polish financing, as evidence of the potential for bilateral agreements to translate into infrastructure development.

The minister also expressed concern over the relatively low volume of trade between Nigeria and Poland despite their economic potential and longstanding diplomatic relations. Data from the ministry showed that bilateral merchandise trade between both countries stood at $734m in 2025, comprising $565m in Nigerian exports to Poland and $169m in Polish exports to Nigeria. The figures indicate that Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of $396m, accounting for approximately 77 per cent of total bilateral trade.

Critique Of Low Nigeria Poland Trade Volume

However, crude oil accounted for more than 90 per cent of Nigeria's exports to Poland, reflecting the limited diversification of the country's export earnings from the European market. Oyedele described the trade volume as inadequate for two countries with considerable economic and demographic potential. To correct that imbalance, the minister proposed widening commerce beyond crude oil and raw grain into processed agricultural goods, fertilisers, sesame, industrial machinery, technology, and services.

He urged Nigerian businesses to prioritise the export of finished products while leveraging Polish engineering expertise and industrial equipment to expand local manufacturing capacity. Oyedele said both countries could align their fiscal instruments and development financing towards job creation and improved household earnings. Welcoming Poland's Minister of Finance, Andrzej Domański, Oyedele said both countries had a responsibility to deploy fiscal instruments and development financing towards employment generation and improved household incomes.

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The minister noted that economic relations between Nigeria and Poland dated back to a trade agreement signed in 1962, followed by the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2013 and the opening of a Polish Foreign Trade Office in Lagos in 2018. Despite these developments, he said commercial exchanges had remained below their potential.

Poland Economic Transformation Model For Nigeria

Drawing a parallel with Nigerian-born footballer Emmanuel Olisadebe, who helped Poland qualify for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Oyedele said both countries could pursue commercial partnerships that delivered mutual benefits. He also cited Poland's economic transformation, from an economy valued at approximately $67bn in 1989 to more than $1tn in 2025, as a useful benchmark for Nigeria's structural reforms.

The ministry's data showed that Poland exported roughly $169 million in goods to Nigeria in 2025, while Nigeria shipped approximately $565 million to Poland, with crude oil accounting for more than 90 per cent of that volume. The total bilateral trade was put at approximately $734 million. The minister said the trade volume was below the potential of both economies, calling for stronger commercial ties beyond crude oil and raw agricultural commodities.

He proposed expanding trade into processed agricultural products, fertilisers, sesame, industrial machinery, technology and services. Oyedele also urged Nigerian businesses to export finished products while adopting Polish engineering expertise and industrial equipment to strengthen domestic manufacturing. He said the government was seeking to move Nigeria's economy away from dependence on raw material exports towards industrial partnerships that would expand local production.