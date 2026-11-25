The Federal Government has urged the private sector and development partners to fund the expansion of the Green Schools Initiative Nigeria, as its second edition awarded N1.7m in scholarships to 10 FCT students.

The Federal Government has called on the organised private sector, development partners and other stakeholders to support the expansion of the Green Schools Initiative Nigeria (GSIN).

The appeal was made in Abuja at the GSIN 2.0 Grand Finale and Award Ceremony, organised by the Printrite Foundation for Sustainable Environment and Education (PFSEE), established by Sir Austin Igwe. The Director, Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Omotunde Adeola, made the call. She was represented by the Assistant Director, Solid Waste Management Division, Dangiwa Ewa Orume. The event was themed My Waste, My Worth, My Future.

Also read Sudanese Army Regains Initiative in Kordofan, Breaking RSF Siege of El Obeid

GSIN Scholars Receive N1.7 Million Scholarships

It featured the presentation of scholarships worth N1.7 million to 10 outstanding students selected from participating secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory. Adeola commended PFSEE for sustaining the initiative, describing it as a laudable effort towards nurturing environmentally responsible young citizens. She said environmental challenges, including climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, deforestation, poor waste management and unsustainable consumption patterns, required urgent collective action beyond government policies, regulations and enforcement.

According to her, addressing the challenges requires a fundamental change in attitudes, values and everyday practices, particularly among young people who will inherit the responsibility of managing the environment. Schools are not merely centres for academic learning; they are also important platforms for developing positive attitudes, responsible behaviours and practical environmental stewardship, she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She noted that through initiatives such as GSIN, students were encouraged to embrace tree planting, proper waste segregation, recycling, water conservation, energy efficiency, biodiversity protection and sustainable lifestyles. She also called for the establishment and strengthening of environmental clubs and societies in secondary and tertiary institutions, saying such platforms would enable students to translate environmental knowledge into practical actions within their schools and communities.

She urged school authorities to introduce practical environmental management systems, establish tree nurseries and gardens, promote waste separation at source, discourage indiscriminate disposal and embrace circular economy principles. She encouraged the foundation to extend the initiative to more schools across the six geopolitical zones, ensuring that children in rural and urban communities had equal opportunities to participate in environmental education.

PFSEE Transforms Waste Into Wealth

She stressed that the success of the initiative should not be measured by the number of awards presented but by the positive environmental changes sustained in schools and communities. In his keynote address, the Executive Director of PFSEE, Austin Igwe, said the 2026 theme was designed to demonstrate that materials commonly discarded as waste could be transformed into useful and economically valuable products. Our theme carries a simple idea: here, we don't just recycle. We upcycle.

What many people throw away, our school children have learnt to turn into something useful, something valuable, something they can be proud of, he said. Igwe disclosed that the initiative, which commenced in 2025, had expanded in its second edition, with 30 active public and private schools in the FCT and neighbouring communities participating in activities built around school clean-ups, waste separation, community clean-up campaigns, tree planting and waste-to-worth projects.

He said PFSEE had nursed 12,600 trees through its I Plant A Tree initiative, while participating schools nurtured 6,000 additional economic trees, including palm, guava and lemon trees, during the current programme. According to him, the trees would provide environmental benefits, including shade, while also generating fruits and potential income for schools and their host communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Programme Participants Expand To 50 Schools

The PFSEE Programme Coordinator, Esther Atar, said the initiative had grown from six schools at inception to 50 participating schools in its second edition, following increased demand and collaboration with relevant educational institutions. She said the foundation had expanded its engagement through partnerships with the FCT Secondary Education Board and other institutions, which had provided technical support and other resources towards the success of the programme.

Atar explained that the initiative was built around four major components: school environmental cleanliness and waste separation, community clean-up campaigns, the I Plant A Tree initiative and waste-to-wealth projects. She said the waste-to-wealth component was introduced in the second edition to enable students to transform materials collected and separated within their schools into useful products rather than merely disposing of them.

Atar disclosed that of the 6,000 trees planted under the programme, 3,000 were palm trees, alongside lemon and other fruit-bearing varieties, with schools encouraged to plant them within their premises or in their host communities where space was available. She said participating schools had been assessed based on the number of trees planted and successfully germinated, effectiveness of community outreach programmes, waste separation practices and the quality of products developed from recycled materials.

Nigerian Environmental Society Praises Initiative

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Environmental Society, FCT Chapter, TLP Leke Olushola Emmanuel, commended PFSEE for introducing environmental consciousness to young people at an early stage. He described the Nigerian Environmental Society as an advocacy organisation committed to environmental protection, saying the initiative would help students develop sustainable environmental habits that would remain with them throughout their lives.

Emmanuel maintained that materials often regarded as waste could be converted into wealth, urging students and participating schools to sustain their commitment to environmental protection. Director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kate Ogbonna, applauded PFSEE for promoting environmental consciousness. She said the initiative would help students develop sustainable environmental habits that would remain with them throughout their lives.