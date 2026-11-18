African officials meeting in Abuja have called for stronger laws, cross-border cooperation and transparent management of recovered corruption proceeds, as Nigeria outlines efforts to trace, freeze and return stolen assets.

Africa loses about 150 billion dollars every year to illicit financial flows, according to the former Director-General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Prof. Abdullahi Shehu.

The figure was cited as the Federal Government, the African Union and Germany called on African countries to strengthen laws, institutions and cooperation to recover stolen assets. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the maiden General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum (AARPF).

Also read Africa Loses $150bn Annually to Illicit Financial Flows as Asset Recovery Forum Opens in Abuja

The four-day meeting, which ends on Friday, is themed From Commitment to Action and brings together representatives of African Union member states and international partners. Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said governments must establish effective mechanisms for tracing, freezing, confiscating and repatriating proceeds of crime. He said this must be supported by harmonised procedures, functional mutual legal assistance arrangements and secure financial intelligence-sharing channels.

He urged the forum to develop a standard operating procedure to guide the tracing, freezing, seizure, confiscation and return of stolen assets. He said the proposed rules should respect the laws and sovereignty of individual countries while setting minimum standards for cooperation, information sharing and mutual legal assistance. Mr Fagbemi also called for recovered assets to be properly preserved, managed and transparently utilised. He warned against their dissipation, mismanagement or diversion into fresh channels of corruption.

He said asset recovery should go beyond seizure and forfeiture to ensuring that recovered wealth was put to public use and translated into tangible benefits for citizens. He stressed that cross-border cooperation must respect due process, third-party rights, domestic laws and national sovereignty. He also said countries should strengthen beneficial ownership transparency, digital asset-tracing capabilities, professional training and independent reporting on the use of recovered assets.

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Our objective must be simple: to make cooperation faster, recovery more effective, and the management of recovered wealth more transparent and accountable to the African people, Mr Fagbemi said. He added: Commitment is what we promise; action is what we deliver. History will not judge this assembly by the beauty of our declarations, but by the assets we recover, the obstacles we remove and the difference we make in the lives of our people.

Forum Focuses on Asset Recovery Cooperation

Mr Fagbemi said Nigeria was ready to share its experience, citing collaboration among the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Code of Conduct Bureau. He described asset tracing as critical to the anti-corruption campaign and said agencies must pursue cases beyond the prosecution of suspects to the recovery of illicit proceeds. It is the duty of anti-corruption agencies to pursue this to a very logical conclusion, he said.

Mr Fagbemi noted that illicit financial flows deprived African countries of resources needed to provide education, healthcare, infrastructure and other public services. He said he would not prescribe a Nigerian model for other countries. The assembly is scheduled to consider the constitution of the forum Steering Council, the establishment of working groups, validation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery Reporting Tool and a review of a continental study on mutual legal assistance.

Delegates are also expected to approve its roadmap and work plan, agree on a budget and programme of work, and establish the forum as a permanent institution led by asset recovery practitioners. The meeting follows the African Union adoption of CAPAR on 10 February 2020, based on a proposal by Nigeria. The framework sets out a common approach for African countries to identify, recover and return assets taken out of the continent through corruption and other financial crimes.

It also provides guidelines for managing recovered assets. The African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum was established in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2025 to strengthen cooperation among institutions involved in asset recovery and support the implementation of CAPAR. At a pre-conference briefing on Saturday, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Hassan Mohamed, said representatives of 54 African countries were expected at the Abuja meeting, although some would participate virtually.

Mr Mohamed, who is also the Director of Special Services at the ICPC, said the meeting would allow participating countries to share experiences and develop strategies for tackling financial crimes that cross national borders. The purpose of the programme is to harmonise, to synergise, synthesise, and come up with strategies to deal with this menace, he said. He also said the ICPC would publish information about assets recovered by the commission, including their ownership and status.

He said: We will do that. Nothing is hidden. It is a public document. Anything recovered is for the public.

And so, ICPC will definitely declare anything and whatever has been recovered. However, Mr Mohamed could not provide figures for the value or number of assets recovered by Nigeria when asked whether the country would present such information at the assembly. The ICPC 2023 annual report listed N66.896 billion in assets recovered, seized, forfeited or restrained, including N57.134 billion in cash recoveries.

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Nigeria Leads Push for Returned Stolen Assets

Speaking at Tuesday assembly, ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu said stolen assets were often moved through several countries, making cooperation between jurisdictions essential to recovering them. He stated that the money lost to corruption represented schools that could have been built, hospitals that could have been equipped and jobs that could have been created. Every asset stolen from Africa is not just money lost, but a school not built, a hospital not equipped and a job not created, he noted.

Mr Aliyu, also a SAN, who chairs the forum Interim Steering Council, said practitioners must ensure that recovered assets are returned and managed in accordance with the law, rather than treating recovery as the end of the process. He identified mutual trust, timely exchange of information, specialised expertise and sustained cooperation as essential to recovering assets concealed in foreign jurisdictions.

The Chairperson of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, Kwami Senanu, said the proposal to establish the forum was first made in Dakar, Senegal, in September 2022, before its formal launch in Nairobi in 2025. He said the forum was established to translate CAPAR into practical action by bringing together experts, prosecutors and practitioners to strengthen cooperation and support national anti-corruption institutions.

Mr Senanu said Nigeria played a leading role in promoting the continental framework by sponsoring and proposing CAPAR, which was endorsed by African Union heads of state in February 2020. He said effective asset recovery could make resources available for hospitals, schools, roads and other essential services needed to address Africa development deficits.

The African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, said the AU Commission was working with member states and partners to strengthen the continent asset recovery framework. Adeoye, represented at the event, identified the draft CAPAR Compliance Monitoring Tool and a continental study on mutual legal assistance as key initiatives to improve implementation and cross-border cooperation.

African Union Backs Framework and Monitoring Tools

He said the monitoring tool would help member states assess progress in meeting their commitments, while the study would identify practical ways to improve cooperation in criminal matters, asset tracing and recovery. He also urged African countries to strengthen beneficial ownership transparency, financial disclosure systems, institutional capacity and international tax cooperation.

The true measure of success lies in implementation, he said, adding that recovered assets should be assessed by their contribution to stronger institutions, improved public services and better development outcomes. The Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Dr Karin Jansen, also urged African countries to deepen regional and international cooperation, strengthen institutional capacity and improve accountability in recovering and managing stolen assets.

Jansen described asset recovery as both a law enforcement responsibility and a development imperative, noting that recovered funds could support healthcare, education, infrastructure and stronger public institutions. She identified inter-agency coordination, information sharing, specialised expertise and sustained political commitment as essential to tackling the movement of illicit proceeds across jurisdictions. Jansen reaffirmed Germany commitment, through its development agency GIZ, to supporting African institutions in combating corruption and illicit financial flows.