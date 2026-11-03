Nigeria Secures 2,512 Terrorism Convictions Across 11 Trial Phases

Nigeria has secured 2,512 terrorism convictions since 2017, including 791 in the latest phase of trials at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with 201 terrorism-financing cases also handled.

Nigeria has secured 2,512 convictions in terrorism-related trials since mass prosecutions began in 2017, including 791 recorded in the latest phase, the National Counter Terrorism Centre has said.

Maj. -Gen. Garba Adamu Laka, the NCTC National Coordinator, announced the figure on Tuesday in Abuja during a briefing on the outcome of the 11th phase of terrorism trials. The latest phase was held at the Federal High Court, Abuja, between October 15 and 24, and handled 1,069 cases across 10 courts, Laka said.

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He said the exercise resulted in 791 convictions, seven acquittals, 41 discharges, four cases struck out and three withdrawn. Another 211 cases were adjourned, 11 remained pending, and one was classified under another category. Laka said the first 10 phases had produced 1,721 convictions, bringing the cumulative total across all 11 phases to 2,512. He described the outcome as a demonstration of the government's commitment to accountability for terrorism-related offences and the strengthening of the administration of criminal justice.

NCTC Reports Terrorism Trial Convictions

A significant outcome of the latest phase, he said, was the conviction and death sentence imposed on Suleiman Abu for membership of Boko Haram and participation in attacks on military facilities and civilians. Laka said the attacks resulted in deaths and serious injuries, adding that the judgment showed perpetrators of terrorism would be held accountable when guilt was established beyond reasonable doubt.

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The coordinator stressed the importance of judicial independence, constitutional rights and due process in determining and enforcing court decisions. He also said 201 terrorism-financing cases were handled during the latest phase, stressing that disrupting the financial networks supporting terrorist activities remained central to Nigeria's counterterrorism strategy. According to him, such networks provide resources for weapons procurement, recruitment, movement and the operational activities of terrorist groups.

He said the Federal Government would strengthen cooperation among investigative, prosecutorial, financial intelligence and other relevant institutions to identify and dismantle the networks. Laka added that the government's counter-terrorism efforts were not driven by a desire to secure convictions at all costs, but by the need to ensure justice and respect defendants' rights. He said convictions, acquittals, discharges and other judicial outcomes all formed part of a credible justice system.

Legal Provisions For Terrorist Collaborators

Prosecution must ensure justice in every case, with guilt established beyond reasonable doubt, he said. Where the prosecution fails to prove an offence, he said, defendants' rights must be respected and appropriate judicial orders implemented. Speaking on the prosecution of terrorist collaborators, Zakari Mijinyawa, Director of Legal Services at the Office of the National Security Adviser, said the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, provided for a broad range of offences beyond direct participation in attacks.

Mijinyawa said the law covered preparatory offences, providing support to terrorism, financing, facilitating terrorist activities and other forms of collaboration. Individuals and organisations could face prosecution for knowingly supporting terrorists, even where such support did not directly result in an attack, he said. He cited the prohibition of support for terrorism, which attracts a minimum 20-year prison sentence, as well as the offence of renting property to terrorists.

Mijinyawa added that companies found to have received terrorist financing could face a fine of N200 million, irrespective of whether the funds were eventually used to commit a terrorist offence. He urged Nigerians, particularly media practitioners and other stakeholders, to familiarise themselves with the relevant provisions of the law to better understand the country's counterterrorism prosecution strategy.

Defendants Rights And Prosecution Evidence

On defendants' rights, Rotimi Oyedepo, Director of Public Prosecutions at the Federal Ministry of Justice, said the government would not prosecute anyone without sufficient evidence to establish a case. Oyedepo said about 1,047 charges were filed during the latest phase, describing the exercise as evidence of relevant institutions' capacity to handle complex terrorism-related cases. He explained that cases lacking sufficient evidence underwent legal review, with appropriate recommendations made to the investigating agencies.

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Persons not indicted after investigations were recommended for release, rehabilitation and safe reintegration into society, he said. Such persons might require psychological support and community-based rehabilitation to overcome trauma and avoid exposure to further security risks, according to him. Oyedepo also said defendants were not taken to court without legal representation, explaining that the prosecution transmitted relevant information to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria to facilitate legal support.

Private legal practitioners were also allowed to represent defendants, while international organisations, non-governmental organisations and diplomatic missions were invited to observe the proceedings, he said. The judiciary independently assessed the evidence presented by the prosecution to determine whether it met the required legal threshold, he added. He stressed that the process was guided by defendants' constitutional rights and the principle of fair hearing.

The Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to everyone, including persons accused of serious crimes, Oyedepo said, adding that if you check Chapter Four, it gives rights to everyone, even the most hardened criminal. He said defendants who believed their rights had been infringed could approach the court for appropriate remedies, including damages and an apology. Oyedepo said the government would ensure that legal advice recommending the release of defendants was implemented.

Deliberate steps had been taken to ensure such recommendations were not just words on paper, he said. He, however, warned against attempts by individuals to exploit alleged rights violations to obtain money from the government, insisting that only genuine claims would attract compensation. He said the government would not allow exploitation of the process, adding that those with genuine cases would be compensated in line with the Constitution.

History Of Boko Haram Mass Trials

Nigeria has battled the Boko Haram insurgency for more than 15 years, resulting in thousands of deaths, widespread displacement and the destruction of property worth billions of naira. In response, the Federal Government has combined military operations, intelligence gathering, arrests and prosecutions to weaken terrorist networks, recover territories and bring suspects to justice. The government commenced mass trials of terrorism suspects in October 2017 as part of efforts to ensure accountability.

The first phase was held at the Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State. The second phase began on February 12, 2018, at the same facility, following the conclusion of investigations into more than 1,000 suspects.