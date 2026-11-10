NSC Accuses Obi's Aides of Security Breach at Flamingos Airport Welcome

The National Sports Commission says two men claiming to be Peter Obi's protocol officers breached security at the airport, while Obi alleges NFF officials blocked him from greeting the Flamingos. The Presidency accuses Obi of politicizing national sports.

The National Sports Commission has accused two men claiming to be Peter Obi's protocol officers of breaching security procedures while attempting to meet Nigeria's Under-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, at the airport.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade said officials of the Nigeria Football Federation and the NSC did not see Obi when the team returned from Morocco on Saturday. Speaking on News Central on Tuesday, Olopade said the two men approached officials while players were being escorted into buses after an overnight flight. He said they asked officials to allow someone to meet the players, calling it a breach of security arrangements.

Also read Preventing Me From Greeting Flamingos New Dimension Of Toxic Politics -- Obi

Olopade did not establish the identities of the two men or confirm they were acting on Obi's behalf. He said, With all due respect, Mr Obi, I asked officials across from the NFF, including the NSC officials, did you see Mr Obi? They said no. They saw two men who said they were protocol. He explained the players and officials were exhausted and being assisted into buses when the two men approached.

These young women and the officials were tired. People were ferrying them into the bus. Two strangers came, which is against security rules as to protect players, came from nowhere, went into their midst to go and ask that somebody wanted to come and see them. Olopade maintained that even if the men were acting on Obi's behalf, they should have followed appropriate procedures.

But even if those two gentlemen were there, it was a breach of security. It was a breach of protocol and you cannot just on your own do things. He also said he questioned the NFF General Secretary and other officials about whether they saw Obi at the international airport, and they all denied seeing him or the two men.

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NSC Denies Peter Obi Met Flamingos

He said, I asked the general secretary of NFF if his people saw Mr Obi parked around the international airport and everyone, including my special assistant on NUGU matters and my director of feed and director of grassroots, whoever, everyone said they did not see Mr Obi anywhere around the vicinity and they didn't even see those two gentlemen. Obi had alleged that NFF officials prevented him from greeting the Flamingos.

In a statement on Monday titled A New Dimension of Toxic Politics in Nigeria, the former governor said he arrived at the airport at about 7am to board a flight to Enugu when he sighted the team. He said he asked his protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could greet and welcome the players but was informed that NFF officials had refused his request.

Obi alleged the officials warned they could lose their jobs if they allowed him to approach the players, describing the incident as another example of the growing culture of toxic politics in Nigeria. He also recalled a similar experience after Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on March 25, 2025.

Obi said he was prevented from greeting the Super Eagles players after the match, while other government officials were allowed to meet them. He said he was told that officials would lose their jobs if he proceeded. Shehu Dikko, had earlier rejected Obi's account, saying officials who received the Flamingos did not see the former governor near the players or around the international terminal.

Obi Politicised Team Victory Says NSC

In a statement titled NSC Responds to Peter Obi: Flamingos' World Cup Victory Must Not Be Politicised, Dikko said two individuals wearing Obi's campaign face caps and other campaign attire approached officials to request a meeting and photographs with the players. He said the request was declined because it was sudden, there had been no prior arrangement and the players needed to rest after their journey and a demanding competition.

Dikko also said the proposed meeting could have involved campaign materials, adding that nothing in the officials' account supported Obi's claim that their jobs were threatened. He explained that the Flamingos arrived at about 5:30am aboard an Air Maroc flight and that passengers and other Nigerians at the international terminal were allowed to celebrate with the players. According to him, people took photographs, danced and shook hands with the team as they made their way to their buses.

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Dikko said the commission took exception to Obi's decision to portray the incident as political intimidation without first seeking clarification from the NSC or the NFF. He urged the former governor to apologise to the players, saying their achievement should not be overshadowed by the controversy. The NSC chairman also defended the restrictions on access to the team, noting that the players were minors and had a designated safeguarding officer responsible for their protection.

He said interactions with the players, including photograph sessions, should be properly arranged to protect their welfare and prevent them from being used to suggest allegiance to any political party. The Presidency also faulted Obi's account, with the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, accusing the former governor of attempting to politicise national sports teams and institutions. Olusegun said national athletes represented the entire country and not any political party or individual ambition.

Flamingos Victory Rooted in Youth Investment

He argued that established protocols were designed to protect young athletes from political exploitation, commercial distractions and unnecessary media attention while on official assignments. Meanwhile, NSC Director General Bukola Olopade has attributed the Flamingos' World Cup victory to a strong foundation, including their participation at the Asaba 2025 National Youth Games. Olopade, who was part of the Federal Government's delegation to Rabat, told The Guardian that the Lagos State government played an active role in the victory.

He said, Nine players in this Flamingos' squad were part of Team Lagos that won the female football gold medal at Asaba 2025 National Youth Games. You can see the importance of investing in youth. At the ninth National Youth Games in Asaba in 2025, Team Lagos defeated host state Team Delta 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 at regulation time. Team Lagos came from a goal down to equalise deep into added time.

You can see that the victory at the World Cup was a result of long investment in youth development. Olopade described the victory as a triumph for all Nigerians and expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and investment in sports.

The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday in Morocco to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, bringing an end to the continent's long wait for the global crown and rewarding the Flamingos for a remarkable campaign in Morocco. The team returned to Nigeria on Saturday and was received by NFF and NSC officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.