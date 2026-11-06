Nigeria Unlocks Over $600m for Digital and Creative Enterprises at CANEX 2026

The Federal Government is unlocking over $600m through the IDiCE programme to support Nigeria's digital and creative industries, announced at the 2026 Creative Africa Nexus Weekend in Lagos.

The Federal Government is unlocking over $600m in financing for Nigeria's digital and creative industries to support businesses, attract private investment and expand the sectors' contribution to the economy.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, announced this on Thursday at the opening of the 2026 Creative Africa Nexus Weekend in Lagos. She said the financing is being facilitated through the Bank of Industry under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme, with the leadership of the Office of the Vice-President. The programme, known as iDICE, is a $617m Federal Government initiative implemented by the Bank of Industry in partnership with development finance institutions.

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iDICE Programme Targets Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs

It targets young Nigerian entrepreneurs and businesses in the technology and creative sectors. The support includes enterprise support, skills development, access to finance and infrastructure. Oduwole said the government wants to attract investment across the entire creative value chain, including performing arts, film, literature, gastronomy, fashion, sports, gaming, crafts, design, creative technology and infrastructure. She expressed the government's expectation that businesses across different segments would secure investment deals.

"Our ambition is a deal from every part of the creative economy, from performing arts to film to literature to gastronomy to fashion to sports and gaming to craft and design to creative technology and infrastructure," she said. The financing initiative forms part of broader efforts by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to turn Nigeria's growing creative influence into a commercially viable industry capable of attracting domestic and international capital.

Oduwole cited the investment in Mavin Records as an example of how institutional capital could generate returns. In 2019, Kupanda Capital and TPG Group invested more than $10m in the Nigerian music label founded by music executive Don Jazzy. Five years later, Universal Music Group acquired a majority stake in Mavin Records, providing an exit opportunity for TPG. She said the transaction demonstrated that Nigerian creative businesses could attract institutional investors and deliver commercial returns.

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"Today, when an investor asks a Nigerian filmmaker or music executive, how do I get my money back? They can point to the Mavin deal as a win for the investors in our creative economy. Yet, we need more of that profit to stay in the hands of more of our creatives, right here at home.

Policy Interventions Expand Creative Sector Market Access

" To replicate such outcomes, the minister highlighted policy interventions aimed at improving market access, intellectual property protection and investment opportunities. Nigeria was named co-champion of the African Continental Free Trade Area Protocol on Digital Trade in February 2025. This could expand opportunities for Nigerian creative businesses to sell services across African markets, including music licensing, film distribution and production work. The Federal Executive Council also approved Nigeria's first National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy in November 2025.

The policy was developed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment with stakeholders and the World Intellectual Property Organisation to help Nigerians protect their intellectual property and generate income. The government released its Creative Sector Investment Playbook at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026. The document identifies investment opportunities across the industry, including financing for studios and nationwide distribution of Nigerian content.

Oduwole said the government is working to expand opportunities for Nigerian creative businesses to access regional and international markets. Nigeria's bid to host the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair is part of this strategy. The process began in November 2024, when President Tinubu approved the bid. The timing is linked to the 50th anniversary of FESTAC '77 and the reopening and renaming of the National Theatre as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu, said the funding commitments reflected a shift in how governments view the creative industry.

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Afreximbank Commits Two Billion Dollars To Sector

"Creativity is now a trade sector, and we intend to treat it as one," he said at the Wole Soyinka Centre. Shettima said Afreximbank's $2 billion commitment would run through 2027. He added that the 2024 CANEX edition in Algiers, Algeria, attracted nearly 4,000 participants from 81 countries and generated deals worth more than $540 million. He urged participants to use the Lagos edition to secure tangible business opportunities, including financing and distribution agreements.

Afreximbank President, Dr George Elombi, said the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa valued the continent's creative economy at $60 billion, representing only two per cent of the global market. He said despite the international success of African creative talent, much of the value generated was captured by foreign companies that controlled distribution platforms, catalogues, branding and marketing channels.

Elombi said the bank increased its funding commitment to the sector from $500 million to $1 billion before raising it to $2 billion in 2024. The funding will support production facilities, distribution, branding, marketing, logistics and intellectual property development. The bank has also established the Pan-African Film Fund for Production and Distribution and is investing in African films, music catalogues and compositions.

Elombi urged creative professionals to register and protect their intellectual property, noting that properly documented rights could be valued and used as collateral to secure financing. He also called on African governments to increase investment in studios, performance venues and skills development, warning against cuts to cultural budgets during economic difficulty. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state had invested in theatres, cultural centres and events to support creative talent.

Creative Leaders Demand Better Financing And Distribution

Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, speaking for the creative sector, said talent alone could not sustain the industry without adequate financing, intellectual property protection and reliable distribution channels. He cited the United States, South Korea and India as examples of countries that developed their creative industries into major sources of trade and tourism revenue. Oduwole also said registration for this year's CANEX closed at 17,000 participants, compared with 6,000 at the previous edition.

The event forms part of preparations for the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair, which Nigeria secured the right to host in November 2024. The growing scale of CANEX reflects the increasing importance of Africa's creative economy.