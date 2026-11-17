The Federal Government plans to use artificial intelligence, automated trade monitoring and financial intelligence systems to detect suspicious import and export transactions and tackle illicit financial flows. An NRS official said 2024 trade-related illicit financial flow value at risk was about N53.9 trillion, while warning the figure is a statistical estimate, not confirmed fraud.

The Federal Government is moving to deploy artificial intelligence, automated trade monitoring and financial intelligence systems to identify suspicious import and export transactions as part of efforts to tackle illicit financial flows and protect public revenue.

The Head of Anti-Graft and Law Enforcement Liaison at the Nigeria Revenue Service, Idris Abdullahi, disclosed this during a training workshop for journalists on evidence-based reporting of illicit financial flows in Nigeria. Speaking at the workshop in Abuja on Tuesday, Abdullahi explained that the government was developing technology-driven systems to detect irregular trade transactions, strengthen tax compliance and prevent illegal transfers of wealth.

Also read Lawyer Confirms Federal Government Drops Death Penalty Appeal Against Nnamdi Kanu

AI and Data Integration Transform Trade Monitoring

He said, Nigeria's future response must increasingly rely on data integration, artificial intelligence, entity resolution, transaction linkage, predictive analytics and early-warning capabilities. He added that the proposed National IFF Estimation Software and Early Warning System will support the progressive transition from predominantly manual analysis to a more integrated and technology-enabled national analytical framework. According to him, the government is pursuing improved customs valuation, global reference pricing, automated trade anomaly detection and stronger integration of customs risk management systems.

He identified the B'Odogwu Unified Customs Management System and the National Single Window as important components of the country's transition towards automated trade monitoring. Abdullahi disclosed that a joint NRS-Nigeria Customs Service-Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Trade Analytics Task Force had also been proposed to improve information sharing and identify suspicious trading patterns.

Advertisement

He said preliminary analysis of Customs transaction-level import data covering 2020 to 2024, using the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's Price-Filter Method+, identified significant potential illicit financial flow risks. In 2024 alone, the estimated trade-related IFF value at risk stood at approximately N53.9 trillion, he disclosed.

Statistical Estimates Highlight Potential Revenue Risks

However, Abdullahi cautioned that the figure represented statistical estimates of potential risks rather than confirmed fraud or actual government revenue losses. They are statistical estimates of potential value at risk, not confirmed cases of fraud, established criminal proceeds or verified government revenue losses, he explained. He noted that differences in product quality, contractual arrangements and measurement errors could account for some unusual transaction values.

The NRS official further disclosed plans to strengthen beneficial ownership monitoring through social network analytics, enabling authorities to identify individuals behind corporate structures and examine potentially suspicious relationships. He added that the government was pursuing a National Transfer Pricing Intelligence Centre to strengthen oversight of multinational companies and address artificial profit shifting. Other interventions include cryptocurrency taxation, enhanced monitoring of oil and mineral exports, electronic procurement and the development of a Centralised National Public Asset Register.

Abdullahi explained that the proposed National Action Plan for 2027-2030 would consolidate these measures and establish a framework for periodic assessment of illicit financial flows. Speaking with journalists after the workshop, he identified inadequate access to reliable data as a major obstacle to combating illicit financial activities.

Advertisement

Data Sharing Challenges Complicate Illicit Flow Fights

First and foremost, the fight against illicit financial flows is data-driven. Therefore, the availability of data from the relevant agencies responsible for generating it has been one of the major challenges, he said. He added that the NRS-led Technical Working Group, comprising agencies including the EFCC, ICPC, NBS, NFIU and Bureau of Public Procurement, was working to improve data collection and institutional coordination.

The workshop also featured presentations by financial crime investigator and forensic expert Adedayo Kayode, the Managing Consultant of Aideasbanc Consulting Limited. Kayode identified commercial activities, particularly those involving the extractive industry, as major channels of illicit financial flows. He estimated that commercial activities accounted for about 65 per cent of illicit financial flows, criminal activities for less than 20 per cent and corruption for approximately 15 per cent.

He explained that trade misinvoicing, tax evasion, illegal mining and oil-related transactions were significant sources of illicit financial movements. Before now, we had been focusing largely on the corruption sector, illicit financial crime, which accounts for 15 per cent, he said. Kayode called for stronger inter-agency cooperation, improved financial intelligence, effective prosecution and transparent management of recovered assets. He also cautioned against treating allegations as established crimes, explaining that investigations must establish sufficient evidence before prosecution.

The workshop was reported by Sami Tunji, a Senior Business Correspondent at Punch Newspapers with about five years of experience in data-driven reporting. He covers finance, ICT and broader macroeconomic issues, combining analytical insight with clear storytelling.