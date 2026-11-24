The Federal Government has inaugurated a technical working group on labour force intelligence to develop an integrated national system that connects labour market data, addresses skills gaps and guides employment policies. NECA leads the coalition, whose work follows two national skills and industry alignment roundtables.

The Federal Government has inaugurated a technical working group to develop an integrated national labour force intelligence system to address the disconnect between skills development and industry demands.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President) Ibrahim Hadejia inaugurated the technical working group on labour force intelligence, known as LFI-TWG, in Abuja on Monday. The working group is a voluntary, practitioner-led coalition comprising representatives of employers, government institutions, development organisations and other stakeholders in the employment ecosystem.

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NECA Leads Technical Working Group

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, serves as the group lead institution, working alongside the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the MTN Foundation, the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, The Future Africa and Jobberman. Hadejia said Nigeria could not sustainably create jobs at scale without a clearer understanding of where employment opportunities were emerging, the skills required by employers and how effectively the workforce was being prepared.

He said a persistent gap existed between the skills being developed, the demands of industries and the employment outcomes the country sought to achieve. He noted that while government institutions invested resources in education, vocational training, entrepreneurship development and employment interventions, employers continued to struggle to find appropriately skilled workers. He said the proposed national labour force intelligence architecture would improve how the country generates, integrates and uses labour market information to guide economic and employment policies.

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Hadejia explained that the initiative was not intended to create another government database or duplicate the responsibilities of existing institutions, but to connect existing systems and transform fragmented information into actionable intelligence. He said the plan was to establish an interoperable labour data exchange that would integrate federal and state-level labour market information systems and institutional datasets.

Existing Platforms To Support Integration

According to him, existing platforms that could contribute to the initiative include the labour market information system and national electronic labour exchange under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as initiatives of the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, and the national skills observatory. Hadejia said an integrated system would help policymakers identify emerging employment trends, enable training institutions to respond to industry demands and support employers in workforce planning.

He added that it would also guide public and private investments towards interventions with better employment outcomes. He said the participation of employers, government agencies, training institutions, technology platforms and development partners was necessary to build a functional labour market intelligence system. He urged the group to prioritise the integration of existing systems, industry demand, actionable intelligence, institutional sustainability and measurable results. Hadejia also called for a clear implementation roadmap, practical pilot integrations and indicators to assess progress and impact.

Warning Against Prolonged Consultations

He warned against allowing the initiative to become trapped in prolonged consultations, technical discussions or institutional disagreements. The true test of this working group will not be the number of meetings convened, but the practical solutions delivered, he said. He said the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu renewed hope agenda and the Federal Government ambition to expand economic opportunities and improve the livelihoods of Nigerians.

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Hadejia acknowledged the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS for supporting the national skills and industry alignment roundtables and the collaborative process that led to the establishment of the working group. He said the Office of the Vice-President would continue to support stronger coordination across the country job creation ecosystem. The inauguration followed two national skills and industry alignment roundtables held in March and June 2026 to strengthen collaboration between government, industry, development partners and skills development institutions.

The deputy chief of staff said the working group would now begin developing a coordinated, interoperable and sustainable national labour force intelligence architecture for Nigeria.