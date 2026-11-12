FG inaugurates five CNG stations in Lagos, targets 1,000 nationwide outlets

The federal government has inaugurated five compressed natural gas stations in Lagos, bringing the total under the Ibile-MDGIF programme to nine and expanding the push for a national network of 1,000 outlets.

The federal government has inaugurated five compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling stations in Lagos to expand the refuelling network, lower transportation costs and promote cleaner alternative fuels across Nigeria.

The facilities, located in Idimu, Ogolonto, Abule-Egba, Ajah and Oko-Oba, were developed by the Lagos State-owned Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation in partnership with the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF). Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas), inaugurated the stations on Wednesday. He said the projects would bring the benefits of Nigeria's gas resources closer to consumers while providing motorists and commercial transport operators with alternative fuel.

Also read LASTMA rescues 17 after CNG bus explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Expanding CNG Infrastructure Nationwide

Ekpo said the stations would expand CNG infrastructure nationwide, following President Bola Tinubu's directive for an additional 500 refuelling stations towards a planned national network of 1,000 outlets. He said each of the five stations has a CNG compression capacity of 24,000 standard cubic metres per day and a storage capacity of 9,800 standard cubic metres. He described the facilities as last-mile retail outlets designed to bring CNG closer to consumers in their residential areas, workplaces and places of business.

"For a dynamic economy, such as Lagos, the implications are significant. Every additional CNG station expands the ecosystem required to give motorists and commercial transport operators a viable alternative fuel," Ekpo said.

Advertisement

"It brings cleaner gas closer to the point of consumption and supports our broader objective of making CNG increasingly accessible across Nigeria. " The minister said the impact of the projects should be assessed beyond the number of facilities commissioned, stressing that their ability to reduce transportation costs and ease the financial burden on businesses and households would determine their success. "These stations represent access. They represent affordability.

And they represent the determination of government to take the benefits of Nigeria's gas resources directly to the people," he said.

"Our objective is therefore not simply to count the number of stations commissioned. Success must ultimately be measured by impact: whether the infrastructure helps reduce operating costs for transporters and businesses, whether those savings reach commuters, and whether Nigerian families begin to feel tangible relief.

Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation Mandate

" The Chief Executive Officer of Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation, Tayo Gbajumo, said the company had a mandate to deliver 15 CNG stations across Lagos State. He said the five newly commissioned facilities brought the number of operational stations under the programme to nine, following the earlier inauguration of stations in Ikota, Agege, Ogudu and Ojota. Gbajumo said the remaining six stations were at different stages of completion and would be commissioned by the first quarter of 2027.

Advertisement

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Oluwole Adama, said the five stations have a combined capacity to fuel about 8,400 vehicles daily when operating at full capacity.

"Together, the five stations at Abule-Egba, Ajah, Oko-Oba, Idimu and Ogolonto can hold 45,640 standard cubic metres of gas," Adama said. He said the facilities would improve fuel affordability and lower operating costs for commercial drivers, fleet operators, traders and commuters across Lagos. He added that wider CNG adoption would help improve air quality and reduce the environmental impact of transportation.

Ensuring Long-Term Sustainability And Safety

Adama also said the projects would generate employment opportunities for young Nigerians across operations, safety, maintenance, logistics and technical services. He, however, stressed that the long-term sustainability of the facilities would depend on safe operations, reliable gas supply, regular maintenance and public confidence. He identified reliable gas supply, proper maintenance and strict adherence to safety standards as critical to sustaining the facilities.