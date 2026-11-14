Federal Ministry of Education denies claims of 2,000 universities and 100 fake professors

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed viral reports that the National Universities Commission declared 2,000 universities and uncovered about 100 fake professors, calling them recycled misinformation.

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed viral reports alleging that the National Universities Commission identified 2, 000 universities in Nigeria and uncovered about 100 fake professors.

The ministry described the claims as recycled misinformation intended to mislead the public and discredit the nation's university system. The clarification was made by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, in a statement issued on Saturday. The statement was signed by the ministry's Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo. The ministry said the NUC had never declared the existence of 2,000 universities in Nigeria.

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NUC Never Endorsed Fake Professor List

It also said the Commission had not published, endorsed or authenticated the purported list of individuals circulating online as fake professors. According to the statement, the allegation concerning fake professors is a distorted version of a media report published on December 3, 2019. That original report concerned an NUC exercise to verify the directory of full professors in Nigerian universities. The ministry insisted that the original report did not contain the names currently being circulated.

It added that the Commission has since disowned the purported list of fake professors. The statement said the Commission had never issued any declaration identifying 2,000 universities in Nigeria. It also said the NUC had not authenticated the purported list of fake professors. Expressing concern over the continued circulation of the claims, the ministry said they were calculated to undermine public confidence in Nigerian universities.

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Ministry Urges Public To Verify University Data

It said the claims were aimed at discrediting ongoing efforts to strengthen the education sector, particularly the university system. The ministry urged members of the public, media organisations and social media users to disregard the fabricated claims. It advised them to verify information concerning recognised universities and academic standards through the NUC's official channels. The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the NUC in safeguarding academic integrity.

It also pledged to support the Commission in strengthening quality assurance and protecting the credibility and global reputation of Nigeria's university education system.