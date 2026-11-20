The Federal Government has begun construction of a $70 million National Passport Manufacturing Centre in Abuja, with local production of e-passport booklets set to begin in May 2027.

The Federal Government has begun construction of a 70 million dollar National Passport Manufacturing Centre in Abuja, with local production of international passport booklets expected to begin by May 2027.

The centre is located at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service. It is being delivered in partnership with Iris Smart Technologies. Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the project on Friday. He said it would establish domestic capacity for manufacturing Nigerian passport booklets.

Also read Nigeria Targets May 2027 For Local Passport Production, Begins $70m Manufacturing Centre

Local Production Breaks Foreign Reliance

It will reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and protect the country against external supply-chain disruptions. The Minister described the project as a major milestone in the transformation of the Nigeria Immigration Service under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration. He said the facility involves no direct financial expenditure by the federal government. He commended project partners, particularly the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, for their contributions.

He called the arrangement an example of how private-sector participation can accelerate critical national infrastructure. The facility will sit on 1.1 hectares of land and be an off-grid, AI-driven plant. It will produce up to six million e-passport booklets annually, with plans to scale to 10 million. The long-term capacity will service the entire ECOWAS sub-region and export to other countries.

Advertisement

Tunji-Ojo said domesticating production will permanently break Nigeria's reliance on foreign manufacturers. It will also insulate passport pricing from exchange rate volatility. Tunji-Ojo said: For forever, Nigeria will not be dependent on any other country for the production of its own passport, and also Nigeria will no longer have the passport price based on exchange rates. He added that the plant will meet the highest global standards.

Immigration Service Digital Infrastructure Grows

He recalled that when the administration assumed office in 2023, the NIS lacked critical infrastructure, including a dedicated data centre. He said an 8.3-petabyte, artificial intelligence-driven data centre has since been established. He described it as one of the largest and most sophisticated facilities of its kind in the country. He also cited the live deployment of Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record systems for pre-profiling travellers.

Nigeria had been unable to implement the systems for about two decades. The introduction has strengthened intelligence sharing and collaboration among security agencies. He said the Immigration Service had improved surveillance of the country's 4,024-kilometre land borders through its Command and Control Centre. On passport administration, he said the administration inherited a backlog of 204,332 applications in 2023 but cleared it within two weeks.

Diaspora Services and Visa Facilitation

He highlighted contactless passport renewal services for Nigerians in the diaspora, allowing eligible applicants to renew remotely without travelling to embassies or consulates. He also cited the electronic visa system, describing visa facilitation as an economic tool that can support international trade, tourism and investment. Nandap said the new manufacturing hub builds on previous digitalisation milestones. These include the contactless passport renewal initiative and the Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre established in September 2025.

Advertisement

She said: Today, we are not merely laying the foundation of a building. We are laying the foundation of a more secure, more resilient and self-reliant passport system for our country. She emphasised that local production of sensitive security documents will bolster national sovereignty. She said it will eliminate external supply chain vulnerabilities, transfer specialised technical skills to immigration officers and restore public trust in passport administration.

Strengthening Border Security Sovereignty

Tunji-Ojo said local manufacturing will strengthen Nigeria's capacity to manage migration and border security. It will give the country greater control over the production of its sovereign travel documents. He said the centre will consolidate reforms by bringing passport booklet production within Nigeria's domestic industrial and technological base. When completed, he added, the facility will strengthen the security of sensitive national documents and reduce reliance on external production arrangements.