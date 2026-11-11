FG funds accrued pension rights of federal workers to December 2029, clears 21-month backlog

PenCom says the Federal Government has cleared a 21-month accrued pension backlog and now holds a 41-month funding surplus, covering enrolled federal workers until December 2029. The announcement came at the 2026 PenCAN conference in Abuja.

The National Pension Commission has disclosed that the Federal Government has funded the accrued pension rights of enrolled federal workers ahead of retirement until December 2029, reversing a previous 21-month funding backlog.

Government Clears 21 Month Pension Backlog

The Director-General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed this on Wednesday in her keynote address at the 2026 Pension Correspondents Association of Nigeria Conference in Abuja. Oloworaran, represented by PenCom Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Buwai, said the government had moved from owing accrued pension rights for 21 months to maintaining a 41-month funding surplus.

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She said the surplus means federal employees who have not yet retired and who have enrolled have had their accrued pension rights paid up to December 2029. The development means accrued pension rights for the affected federal employees have been funded in advance. Oloworaran also claimed that delays in pension payments had largely been eliminated, with retirement benefits now processed within 48 hours.

She said the issue of delays has become history and pensions are paid within a maximum of 48 hours from retirement. The PenCom boss highlighted the launch of the PenCare health insurance programme and the N52,500 minimum pension guarantee by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday. She explained that PenCare would reduce retirees medical expenses, allowing them to devote more of their monthly pensions to other needs.

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The initiative is funded by pension operators and PenCom, with an independent board of trustees chaired by the commission pioneer Director-General, Muhammad Ahmad. On the minimum pension guarantee, she said eligible retirees receiving less than N52,500 would have their pensions increased. Some beneficiaries received payment alerts during Tuesday launch. Oloworaran further disclosed that the Federal Government had approved additional exit benefits equivalent to 100 per cent of terminal emoluments for eligible retirees, effective January 1, 2026.

New Exit Benefits Approved for 2026 Retirees

She said the Federal Government has just approved the payment of 100 per cent of terminal emoluments as additional exit benefits. Eligible 2026 retirees who submitted their documents had received payments, she added. The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, Tolulope Odunaiya, represented by Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, said the directorate had introduced remote verification and enhanced life-status checks for pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme.

She said with the new initiative of verification without borders, pensioners in the US, in Uganda, and in villages can also do their verification. Registration had commenced for PTAD proposed health insurance programme ahead of its formal launch. The Chief Executive Officer of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, represented by Olajumoke Akinwa, called for responsible investment of pension assets in infrastructure, housing, energy and productive sectors to support Nigeria 1tn dollar economy target.

Pension Registration Simplified for Informal Sector

She said properly channelled into infrastructure, housing, energy, and productive sectors, these funds can help finance the growth we seek, while still protecting the retirement benefits of contributors. The Chief Executive Officer of Awabah, Tunji Andrews, disclosed that personal pension enrolment requirements had been reduced from 25 fields to just four. This makes it easier for Nigerians in the informal sector to register and contribute through Point of Sale terminals in partnership with Moniepoint and Interswitch.

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He said as of today, those fields have been reduced to four fields only. Because of that innovation, onboarding and payments for the Personal Pension Plan can now be done on POS terminals. Andrews added that Awabah had launched an initiative known as Pension Oga, which would deploy agents to markets and communities to register informal workers, collect contributions and educate Nigerians about pension savings. He called for greater public awareness to expand participation in the Personal Pension Plan.

Union Demands Extension of Exit Benefits

The acting Managing Director of NPF Pensions Limited, Mohammed Dutse, represented by Chukwuma Ohaka, commended improvements in pension administration, particularly efforts to strengthen police retirees welfare. A representative of Citizens Pension Limited, Khayran-Yunusa Aliu, called for greater financial inclusion through expanded micro-pension participation.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Godwin Abumisi, represented by Ahmad Ibrahim-Gazali, demanded the extension of the new exit benefits to retirees who left service between 2004 and December 2025. In her welcome address, PenCAN President Nana Musa urged journalists to strengthen accountability and public understanding of pension reforms through accurate reporting.