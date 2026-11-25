The Federal Government has launched a £746 million (about N1.45 trillion) modernisation of Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin Can Island Ports, targeting at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs and stronger global trade competitiveness.

The Federal Government has flagged off a £746 million (approximately N1.45 trillion) modernisation programme for the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin Can Island Port s.

The project is expected to create at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs, reduce logistics costs and strengthen Nigeria's competitiveness in global trade. It also aims to reposition the country as a leading maritime hub in Africa. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, performed the groundbreaking on Wednesday at Tin Can Island Port. He said the project would address decades of infrastructure deficits at the two ports, attract international shipping lines and stimulate industrial growth.

Also read Lagos Ports Modernisation To Cut Cargo Clearance To 48 Hours, Reclaim Hub Status

Comprehensive Port Rehabilitation Plans

The ports have served as major gateways for Nigeria's international commerce for decades. Oyetola said the upgrade would entail comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrading of critical port infrastructure. This includes quay walls and berths, dredging and navigation channels, access facilities, cargo-handling equipment and operational systems. He added that it would address longstanding physical constraints while advancing more integrated, efficient and digitally enabled port operations.

The minister said the two ports have become increasingly inadequate for a rapidly expanding economy and changing global shipping requirements. Tin Can Island Port was commissioned in 1977 when Nigeria's population stood at about 67.2 million, yearly trade was about $17 billion and cargo throughput was 8.11 million metric tonnes. Apapa Port was established in 1913.

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Today, Nigeria's population has grown to approximately 240 million, merchandise trade exceeds $100 billion yearly and cargo throughput has risen to 129.3 million metric tonnes, nearly 16 times the 1977 level. Oyetola said the mismatch between growing economic activity and ageing port infrastructure had made comprehensive modernisation urgent and unavoidable. He lamented that cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports had historically ranged between 10 and 18 days, compared with three to five days at leading international ports.

Economic Costs of Port Congestion

This has resulted in congestion, demurrage, storage charges and higher logistics costs. Such inefficiencies, he said, were estimated to cost the Nigerian economy as much as $4 billion yearly. Oyetola warned that Nigeria could no longer afford to lose maritime business to neighbouring countries that have invested in deep-sea port infrastructure and modern cargo-handling facilities. He said the cost of inaction was far greater than the cost of modernisation.

The country, he added, would not surrender its competitive advantage. He said the ambition is to attract more direct calls by international shipping lines, retain Nigerian-bound cargo, expand transshipment opportunities and establish the ports as preferred gateways to trade across the African Continental Free Trade Area. He said this cannot be achieved with infrastructure that falls behind the demands of modern shipping.

The minister estimated that the project would generate at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across construction, engineering, dredging, logistics, transportation, port operations and related services. He said agricultural products, processed foods, solid minerals, manufactured goods, textiles and petrochemical products must compete effectively in regional and global markets. According to him, efficient ports will help exporters meet delivery schedules, reduce costs, preserve product quality and secure international buyers' confidence.

They will also create a more enabling environment for manufacturers, agro-processors and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. To minimise disruptions during construction, Oyetola said he had approved an Inter-Ministerial Committee. It comprises the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency. The committee will prepare a Port Business Continuity and Cargo Flow Management Plan.

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National Maritime Transformation Agenda

The plan will coordinate phased construction, vessel scheduling, cargo evacuation, truck traffic and the use of alternative ports and transport modes where necessary. Oyetola said the Lagos ports project formed part of a broader national maritime transformation agenda. It also includes the approved modernisation of Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the programme would reduce the cost of doing business, strengthen competitiveness and accelerate economic growth.

He noted that more efficient port operations would reduce delays and associated costs for importers and exporters, improve the competitiveness of Nigerian goods and benefit manufacturers, farmers and consumers. Oyedele described the financing as Nigeria's largest sovereign export credit transaction since 2009 and the first project in the country for Poland's Export Credit Insurance Corporation, KUKE. He said it reflected international investor confidence in Nigeria's economic reforms.

Government Commitment to Standards

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to timely approvals, transparency and a stable, predictable operating environment throughout financing and implementation. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, described the groundbreaking as a landmark moment in the authority's history. He said the NPA would ensure the project was executed in line with approved designs, engineering standards and contractual timelines. He pledged robust technical supervision, quality assurance and effective coordination throughout construction.

Dantsoho also assured stakeholders of attention to safety, environmental standards and the continuity of port operations during construction. The ceremony was attended by Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Marcin Bosacki, and Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Michal Cygan, among other senior government officials.