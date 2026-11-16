The Federal Government will begin modernising the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports on November 25, with a groundbreaking ceremony led by Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, as part of a broader plan to upgrade Nigeria's maritime infrastructure.

The Federal Government will, on November 25, begin the modernisation and upgrade of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and the Tin-Can Island Port Complex as part of efforts to improve port operations and strengthen Nigeria's maritime infrastructure.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, will perform the groundbreaking ceremony and official turning of the soil for the projects on Wednesday, according to a statement issued on Monday by the minister's Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola. The statement disclosed that the modernisation of the two ports, which jointly handle more than 70 per cent of Nigeria's non-oil export cargo, marks a major step in the Federal Government's efforts to reposition the maritime sector and improve the country's competitiveness in international trade.

Also read FG Targets Faster Cargo Clearance, Begins Apapa, Tin-Can Port Modernisation November 25

Historic Port Modernisation Initiative

Akinola described the approval for the comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the facilities as a historic intervention, noting that the ports had not undergone a modernisation initiative of such scale in about 50 years. He said the projects would address longstanding infrastructure deficits, ageing facilities and operational challenges at the country's busiest port corridors.

According to him, the intervention is expected to increase cargo-handling capacity, reduce vessel turnaround and cargo dwell times, improve port access and logistics, and strengthen safety and security. Akinola added that the modernisation is expected to address decades of infrastructure challenges, ease delays in cargo clearance and make the facilities more competitive in regional and international maritime trade. He added that the projects would also create a more efficient operating environment for port users, investors and other maritime stakeholders.

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Expanded National Port Strategy

The minister said the modernisation of the Lagos ports formed part of a broader government strategy to develop an efficient and interconnected national port system. He disclosed that the Federal Government had also approved the modernisation of four other major seaports outside Lagos: Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports. Oyetola said the projects outside Lagos would complement the modernisation of the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, expand the country's cargo-handling capacity and promote balanced economic development.

The expanded port programme is intended to reduce the concentration of maritime activities in Lagos and support the movement of goods across the country. He also linked the initiative to the Federal Government's economic diversification agenda, particularly efforts to increase non-oil exports, strengthen local industries, improve the ease of doing business and attract maritime investment.

Integrated Multimodal Transport System

The statement further said the programme would promote better integration between seaports, road and rail networks, inland waterways and dry ports to establish a more efficient multimodal transportation system. According to the ministry, the integrated approach is expected to ease the movement of cargo from production centres to domestic and international markets, reduce transportation costs and improve the competitiveness of Nigerian goods.

On 19 March, Nigeria and the United Kingdom signed a £746 million export finance agreement to modernise the Lagos Port Complex (Apapa) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.