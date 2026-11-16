Nigeria's federal government will require a valid National Identification Number for domestic flights starting January 1, 2027, using the new vPASS verification system that links passenger identities to their NIN and deploys biometric checks. Airlines must integrate with the platform by December 31, 2026.

Passengers without a valid National Identification Number ( NIN) will be barred from boarding domestic flights across Nigeria from January 1, 2027, as the federal government moves to tighten airport security and strengthen passenger identification through a new verification system.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while unveiling the new passenger verification system, known as VPASS, which links travellers' identities to their National Identification Numbers. The system is designed to prevent the use of false identities, eliminate unauthorised access to airport departure lounges, check irregularities in ticket sales and ensure accurate passenger manifests. Keyamo said the initiative would initially cover domestic flights, beginning with Lagos, before being extended to other domestic airports across the country.

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VPASS Enhances Airport Security And Passenger Identification

He explained that the introduction of VPASS was part of the Federal Government's broader strategy to transform Nigerian airports into smart facilities, in line with President Bola Tinubu's directive to modernise aviation infrastructure. According to him, the platform would address security loopholes that have allowed individuals without legitimate travel documents or valid passenger identities to gain access to restricted airport areas.

The minister identified the practice of purchasing airline tickets in bulk and reselling them to other individuals under different identities as one of the irregularities the new system was designed to eliminate. With passengers' information linked to their NINs, he said, aviation authorities would be able to establish travellers' identities and maintain more reliable flight manifests, thereby strengthening security checks and accountability within the domestic aviation system.

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Keyamo, however, clarified that VPASS would not apply to international flights, noting that passenger verification for international travel was already covered by a separate arrangement involving the Ministry of Interior and other relevant agencies. He disclosed that the project had received Federal Executive Council approval and was being implemented through a private-sector partnership, with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) responsible for the equipment and operational oversight.

NCAA Sets Deadline For Airline Integration With VPASS

The minister has directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to give airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate with the platform, warning that from January 1, 2027, no airline would be permitted to board passengers on scheduled domestic flights without complying with the VPASS requirements. Under the new arrangement, domestic airlines have until December 31, 2026, to integrate their booking and check-in platforms with the verification system.

The system will link passengers' NIN details to their flight records and deploy biometric verification, including facial recognition, to authenticate travellers before boarding. Although implementation is commencing in Lagos, Keyamo said the government's plan was to extend the infrastructure to every domestic airport in the country. He also assured passengers that the additional verification process would be minimal to prevent unnecessary delays and inconvenience.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the platform was already operational in Lagos and Abuja, with plans to extend it to other domestic airports. The managing director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, described the initiative as part of efforts to improve airport efficiency and passenger experience through technology and private-sector investment. Kuku said the deployment of the system would support the modernisation of airport operations while strengthening the processes for identifying and verifying passengers.

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Private Sector Partnership Drives Airport Modernisation Initiative

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Ewalefoh, said the project demonstrated Nigeria's commitment to creating an enabling environment for private-sector investment in critical infrastructure. He explained that the project had passed through the required approval and regulatory processes, including Federal Executive Council approval, vetting and clearance by the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the signing of the concession agreement.

Ewalefoh stressed that beyond commissioning the system, the government and its private-sector partners must ensure that implementation met agreed obligations, particularly in data security, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency. Similarly, the Group Managing Director of Banksforte Group Limited, Adedayo Bankole, said the success of VPASS would depend on effective coordination among relevant government agencies and private-sector partners.

Bankole emphasised the need to protect passengers' personal information in line with Nigeria's data protection laws, while ensuring that the technology operated seamlessly across the airport ecosystem. The project is expected to strengthen passenger identification, close existing security gaps and improve confidence in Nigeria's domestic aviation system.

However, its effectiveness will depend on seamless integration by airlines, adequate protection of passengers' personal data and the ability of the system to deliver faster and more efficient airport processing.