Nigeria Allocates N30bn for Free Electricity Meters Under Tranche C

Nigeria's regulator allocates N30 billion for free electricity meters, with staged payments to providers and no charges to customers.

Nigeria has earmarked N30 billion for the third stage of its electricity metering drive, money that will fund free meters for unmetered Band A customers and speed up installations for Band B consumers. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) disclosed the allocation through Order No. NERC/2026/121, which governs Tranche C of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) and became operative on November 2, 2026.

The programme forms part of the Presidential Metering Initiative, a government scheme meant to narrow the country's metering shortfall and make power distribution more dependable. NERC stated that every meter delivered under the fund must reach customers at no cost, and that all installations must be completed on or before 31 May 2027.

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How the N30 Billion Will Be Shared and Procured

NERC has decided that the N30 billion will be split among the 11 electricity distribution companies, known as DisCos, in line with what each has contributed to the fund. Installations will be spread fairly across the states within each DisCo's franchise area.

DisCos must run open procurement exercises that involve eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) holding verified meter stocks. To keep costs in check, the regulator has set ceiling prices linked to the national median of bids submitted by MAPs during the September 2026 bidding cycle.

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Payment is staged to protect the public purse. Providers will collect 70 per cent of their contract value once delivered meter stock has been verified, and the balance of 30 per cent once NERC confirms that installation has been finished.

Labelling Rules and Cost Protections for Customers

Customers will not pay for meters delivered under the programme, and NERC has warned DisCos and their agents against selling them. Each device must clearly show the name of the responsible DisCo, the MAF tranche it belongs to, and the words 'NOT FOR SALE'.

Where a DisCo moves an existing customer's connection point for revenue protection purposes, the DisCo itself must absorb the cost rather than shift it onto the household. NERC has also introduced monitoring, reporting and evaluation duties for the Fund Manager, the DisCos and participating meter providers, and requires all supply and installation contracts to be submitted to the Commission.

Earlier Reimbursements and What Happens Next

The latest allocation follows earlier government efforts to ease the burden on customers who had bought meters themselves. In March 2026, NERC instructed all DisCos to refund customers N20.33 billion for meters procured under the Meter Asset Provider framework. In October 2025, the Federal Government released N28 billion to DisCos for the second tranche of the Meter Acquisition Fund to buy and install prepaid meters.

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NERC said the intervention is designed to close the national metering gap, strengthen revenue assurance, improve electricity service delivery and protect consumers. The Commission urged all stakeholders to comply with the order, warning that sanctions will apply where a DisCo's default prevents or delays meter installation.