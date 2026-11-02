FG Unveils USSD Code *347*333# for SPARK Consumer Loans via CREDICORP

The Federal Government has introduced SPARK, a USSD-based credit service by CREDICORP, allowing Nigerians to access consumer loans using basic phones without internet. The code *347*333# was unveiled, with wider rollout expected before the end of 2026.

The Federal Government has introduced a USSD-based credit service to help Nigerians access consumer loans using basic mobile phones without internet connectivity or smartphones. The service, known as SPARK, was unveiled by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, also called CREDICORP.

The USSD code *347*333# was presented for accessing SPARK, but the service is not yet confirmed to be fully operational nationwide. Nigerians have been advised to watch for its wider rollout. CREDICORP said the product is expected to become more widely available before the end of 2026. SPARK is designed to expand access to credit, particularly for first-time borrowers with limited or no formal credit history.

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The initiative aims to help borrowers establish repayment records that could improve their credit profiles and create opportunities to access further financial services. CREDICORP said SPARK simplifies access to credit while helping borrowers build formal credit histories through responsible loan repayments. The corporation added that repayment records could gradually improve beneficiaries credit profiles and provide access to further financial opportunities. SPARK is a credit service, not a grant.

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SPARK credit service details

Borrowers who obtain loans will be expected to repay them according to the agreed terms. The corporation has not provided comprehensive public details of SPARK loan limits, interest rates, repayment periods or full eligibility requirements in the reports announcing the product. CREDICORP broader consumer credit programmes cover five thematic areas aimed at improving access to essential goods, household equipment and productive assets.

They include Mobility: compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles; Digital devices: laptops, smartphones and tablets; Energy solutions: generators and solar panels; Home improvement: furniture, household appliances and building materials; and Life essentials: healthcare, apparel, food and beverages. These categories outline CREDICORP broader consumer credit priorities.

CREDICORP consumer credit categories

However, the available announcement does not confirm that all the listed goods and services can currently be financed through SPARK specifically. The product was unveiled at CREDICORP for All showcase in Aba, Abia State, where the corporation presented consumer credit opportunities to more than 1,000 residents. The event brought together beneficiaries, participating financial institutions, local vendors and government representatives to demonstrate how consumer credit could support businesses, livelihoods and economic activities.

Activities at the showcase included demonstrations of credit access for market women and traders, presentations on the YouthCred initiative for young Nigerians, and the display of credit-backed tricycles for transport operators. The tricycles were made available through CREDICORP Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises initiative, known as S.C. A.L. E. The event also featured locally assembled tricycles made available through the same initiative.

Aba showcase highlights

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Nwagba, said the initiative was intended to extend consumer credit beyond traditional financial institutions. He said, Consumer credit should not be a privilege reserved for a few. It should be an opportunity available to every working Nigerian.

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Nwagba added, Today in Aba, Abia State, in Nigeria South East, we are demonstrating what that means in practical terms: credit for market women, a financial head start for young people, productive assets for transport operators, and with SPARK, a simple way for Nigerians to begin building their credit histories. This is how we make credit work for the people. Nwagba also said the initiative was intended to provide credit opportunities for traders, young people and transport operators.

Officials endorse credit initiative

At the same time, SPARK would offer Nigerians a simple way to begin building their credit histories. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Chief Principal to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, said the state government was creating an environment to support businesses and responsible consumer lending. Representing the governor, Mba-Uzoukwu said, Under Governor Alex Otti leadership, Abia State is putting the conditions in place for businesses to grow, investments to flourish and responsible credit to reach more of our people.

By strengthening the enabling environment for enterprise, we are making it easier for initiatives such as CREDICORP to support traders, young people and hardworking families across the state. She said the state was working to make it easier for initiatives such as CREDICORP to support traders, young people and families. Similarly, Armstrong Ume Takang, Managing Director of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and a CREDICORP board member, said the showcase demonstrated how government policies could translate into economic opportunities.

Takang said, Through CREDICORP, we are seeing how well-structured public investment can stimulate enterprise, support local manufacturers and deliver measurable economic impact directly to citizens. CREDICORP said it had facilitated more than ₦53.5 billion in consumer credit for over 351,000 Nigerians since commencing operations, with women accounting for approximately 59 per cent of beneficiaries. The event also served as a platform to highlight how consumer credit could support businesses and improve livelihoods across the country.