Festus Fajemilo Foundation Launches Spina Bifida Centre at 20th Anniversary

The Festus Fajemilo Foundation unveiled plans for a dedicated Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Centre during its 20th anniversary. The facility aims to provide specialized MRI and CT scan services to underserved families in Nigeria.

The Festus Fajemilo Foundation has announced the establishment of a specialized medical facility designed to provide comprehensive treatment and support for individuals living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Nigeria. This strategic initiative was unveiled during the foundation's 20th anniversary ceremony, which featured the launch of a comprehensive two-year impact report detailing two decades of advocacy and care.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Medical Rehabilitation

Afolabi Fajemilo, the Co-founder and Executive Director of the Festus Fajemilo Foundation, highlighted the severe lack of standardized rehabilitation pathways for patients with these specific neurological conditions across the country. The newly proposed Centre for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus is designed to function as a single, integrated hub that combines medical treatment, long-term care, and research capabilities to improve patient quality of life.

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Spina bifida is a serious birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord fail to develop properly, often leading to lifelong physical challenges. Hydrocephalus is a concurrent condition characterized by an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the brain, which can cause significant complications requiring sustained medical management. The foundation aims to address the dual burden these conditions place on patients and their families by centralizing access to essential services.

Integrating Advanced Imaging and Global Healthcare

The executive director emphasized that the new facility will serve as a global hub for healthcare professionals seeking to treat these conditions, equipped with dedicated research facilities and a specialized imaging section. The center will feature critical diagnostic tools, including Computed Tomography (CT) scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services, which are frequently requested by medical staff during patient emergencies.

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Dr. Fajemilo noted that these advanced diagnostic tests are typically very expensive for the average Nigerian family, often creating a barrier to timely care. The foundation plans to offer these services at significantly discounted rates, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent beneficiaries from receiving necessary diagnostic evaluations. This approach aims to lower the economic barrier to entry for life-saving medical assessments.

Advocating for Policy Reform and National Health Coverage

During the event, Fajemilo urged the Federal and State governments to formally include spina bifida and hydrocephalus within the national health and disability frameworks. He argued that enshrining these conditions in national policy is essential to guarantee that individuals receive adequate support systems and are not turned away from health facilities due to an inability to pay. He emphasized that a disability diagnosis does not diminish a person's right to live.

The foundation is calling for enabling policies that guarantee the rights of people with these disabilities, specifically through the expansion of health insurance schemes. Fajemilo stated that the current health insurance structure must work to cover everyone, including those with spina bifida, ensuring that seizures and other emergency conditions are met with immediate and appropriate care without financial hindrance.

Two Decades of Community Impact and Growth

Reflecting on the foundation's journey from 2006 to 2026, Afolabi Fajemilo described a challenging but rewarding twenty-year history focused on disability inclusion, empowerment, and inclusive education. The organization has successfully built a community of over 400 families, providing them with a voice, confidence, and self-esteem. Many of the babies treated during the early years are now teenagers or young adults, with some having completed their schooling and entered the workforce.

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Dr. Dayo Lajide, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, commended the Festus Fajemilo Foundation for its significant contributions to improving healthcare quality for patients in Nigeria. He highlighted that the anniversary celebration serves as a vital opportunity to reflect on the importance of collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organizations, development partners, and local communities in addressing systemic healthcare challenges.

Currently, the foundation is working with eleven teaching hospitals across five geopolitical zones in Nigeria to provide disability-inclusive continuous healthcare. This extensive network allows the organization to extend its reach and ensure that individuals living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus have access to the specialized medical attention and support systems they require to thrive.