The FESTAC Town Residents Association vows legal action against Amuwo Odofin officials and police after alleged interference in scheduled democratic elections and bans on community meetings.

The leadership of the FESTAC Town Residents Association has publicly threatened to initiate legal proceedings against Prince Lanre Sanusi, the Chairman of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, and the Lagos State Police Command. The conflict centers on allegations that these authorities are attempting to impose caretaker committees on the community and obstruct the scheduled democratic elections for association executives.

Election Schedule and Constitutional Violations

Mohammed Adegbenro, the current president of the FESTAC Town Residents Association, revealed the controversy while addressing reporters in FESTAC Town, Lagos. He stated that the association's governing constitution mandates a three-year tenure for its executives, after which fresh elections must be held to install new leadership. With the tenures of the community-level executives expiring in November and the central leadership term ending in December, the association had formally constituted an electoral committee to oversee elections across all five communities and the central body.

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Adegbenro alleged that the push for caretaker committees originated from political rivals within the association who feared losing the upcoming contested election. He claimed that former president Sola Fakorede and another unsuccessful presidential aspirant sought an alternative route to power after concluding that their preferred candidates would likely not win a fair vote.

Alleged Interference by Local Government

The FTRA president described a meeting with local government officials that deviated from its stated purpose. He alleged that Prince Lanre Sanusi invited FTRA leaders under the guise of a reconciliation meeting but subsequently insisted that caretaker committees be constituted for the communities as their tenures expired. Adegbenro emphasized that there is no provision in their constitution for such appointments, stating that the only recognized mechanism is the conduct of elections upon the expiry of tenure.

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After the FTRA executives rejected the proposal for caretaker committees, Adegbenro alleged that the council chairman constituted a separate committee, reportedly headed by an elderly resident, to select the caretaker teams. The president claimed this individual was utilized due to his seniority and confirmed that a caretaker committee would be implemented despite the association's objections.

Police Intervention and Meeting Bans

The situation escalated further when Adegbenro alleged that the local government chairman directed the police to halt the scheduled elections. He cited a letter from the Divisional Police Officer to the association, which postponed the elections based on unspecified security reports. This directive effectively suspended the democratic processes the association had prepared to execute.

The tension culminated on November 7, 2026, when Area Commander for Area E arrived with a detachment of policemen during a routine monthly meeting of Community 1. Adegbenro stated that the Area Commander declared the meeting banned, despite such gatherings being held monthly for approximately 35 years across FESTAC's five communities and more than 80 zones. The commander reportedly threatened to arrest Adegbenro and deploy tear gas against attendees, including elderly residents in their 90s.

Diplomatic Failures and Legal Recourse

Adegbenro noted that despite subsequent visits to the Area Commander, the Divisional Police Officer, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the dispute remained unresolved. He alleged that FTRA officials were denied the opportunity to present their side of the story. The Commissioner of Police reportedly dismissed the delegation, asserting that no elections should take place without entertaining any comments or questions from the association leaders.

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In response to these alleged violations, the FESTAC Town Residents Association has commenced legal action against the local government chairman and other involved parties. Adegbenro questioned the notion that the FTRA is an appendage of the local government, emphasizing its status as an independent voluntary association. The association has also appealed to Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu to intervene in the dispute ahead of FESTAC Town's 50th anniversary celebration scheduled for 2027.

Contradictory Accounts from Former Leadership

Addressing the allegations, Sola Fakorede, a former chairman of the FESTAC Town Residents Association, told PUNCH Metro on Monday that the claims made by the incumbent leadership were false. He alleged that the incumbent president, Mohammed Adegbenro, had taken decisions that contravened the association's constitution and acted in a high-handed manner. Fakorede claimed that reconciliation efforts had been ongoing since Adegbenro assumed office.

The former chairman highlighted a dispute over an amended constitution, alleging that it had not been properly communicated to all members. He questioned which version of the constitution the incumbent was referencing, suggesting that any amendments should have been widely known to the membership. This conflicting narrative adds complexity to the ongoing power struggle within the community's primary representative body.