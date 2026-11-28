Nnaemeka Mekah, newly installed president of FESTAC Cosmopolitan Rotary Club, announces N60 million fundraising goal for healthcare and economic projects in Amuwo Odofin.

Nnaemeka Mekah has officially assumed the role of president for FESTAC Cosmopolitan Rotary Club, setting a strategic vision centered on implementing Rotary International's seven core areas of focus. During his investiture ceremony in the FESTAC area of Amuwo Odofin Local Council in Lagos State, the newly appointed leader outlined a comprehensive roadmap for the 2026-2027 Rotary Year. The club's mission encompasses peace-building, disease prevention, water sanitation, maternal health, education, economic development, and environmental support.

Project Details and Funding Requirements

To execute these ambitious goals, the leadership team has identified a specific funding target of N60 million for the upcoming fiscal year. This capital will be directed toward three primary initiatives designed to address critical community needs in the Amuwo Odofin region. The first project involves the procurement and installation of three diagnostic equipment units for the Amuwo-Odofin Primary Healthcare Centre to enhance medical capabilities.

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The second major initiative focuses on maternal health, with a plan to provide safe birth kits to 100 expectant mothers. This targeted effort aims to reduce risks during childbirth and improve outcomes for newborns in underserved communities. The final component of the three-project slate is an economic empowerment drive, which will allocate revolving micro credit loans to 20 women operating in FESTAC and Amuwo Odofin.

Each of these three flagship projects carries a specific cost estimate of N5 million, totaling the N60 million requirement. Nnaemeka Mekah explicitly called upon members, friends, corporate partners, and well-wishers to contribute to this fundraising effort. He emphasized that reaching this financial milestone is essential for transforming the club's strategic plans into tangible realities that benefit the local population.

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Leadership Philosophy and Community Engagement

The incoming president described the club's guiding philosophy for the year as 'Stepping into Leadership, Creating Lasting Impact.' This slogan reflects a shift away from temporary fixes toward sustainable infrastructure and long-term community resilience. Mekah stated that the club is no longer interested in short-term band-aids or mere photo opportunities, but rather in building structures that can maintain their utility for decades.

Under this new paradigm, the club intends to upgrade learning environments to ensure literacy thrives for generations, rather than simply donating books. Similarly, the health initiatives will focus on upgrading local diagnostic capabilities through critical medical technology, ensuring permanent quality healthcare access rather than supplying random consumables. Mekah promised to lead with empathy, leaning into challenging spaces to listen to marginalized voices.

He urged the newly inducted Board of Directors to execute every project with absolute transparency and uncompromised excellence. He characterized the upcoming year as a call to action for all stakeholders, inviting them to bring their diverse professions and corporate brilliance to the table. The goal is to operate as an indivisible team dedicated to creating a safer, cleaner, and more prosperous society through direct partnership.

Guest Speaker Insights and Accountability

During the ceremony, the guest speaker and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ikenna Okoli, offered strategic counsel to Nnaemeka Mekah and the new board. Okoli advised the president to focus on leaving legacies that would outlive his tenure, emphasizing that success should be measured by the capacity built and institutions strengthened. He reminded attendees that a position of responsibility should be left stronger than it was found.

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Okoli highlighted the importance of accountability, noting that a club demonstrating integrity in its own affairs is better positioned to encourage it elsewhere. He tasked the leadership with ensuring that projects are not just completed, but that they empower people and create enduring value. His remarks underscored the need for the FESTAC Cosmopolitan Rotary Club to maintain high standards of governance and impact.

The investiture ceremony also marked the induction of the 2026-2027 board of directors, who were chosen for their capacity, integrity, and drive. The club has placed its trust in this new leadership team to manage the N60 million fundraising campaign and the subsequent execution of the healthcare, education, and economic projects. Stakeholders are encouraged to view their contributions not as sympathetic donations, but as investments in a healthier and more robust community infrastructure.