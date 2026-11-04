Fenerbahce beat Liverpool 3-2 in Champions League as Reds suffer second straight loss

Fenerbahce came from behind twice to beat Liverpool 3-2 in Istanbul, ending Liverpool's 100 per cent Champions League record and handing them a second straight defeat.

Fenerbahce came from behind twice to beat Liverpool 3-2 in a dramatic UEFA Champions League league-phase match on Wednesday at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

The result handed Liverpool a second consecutive defeat in all competitions and ended their 100 per cent record in this season's Champions League after three straight victories. Fenerbahce secured their first win of the Champions League league phase under former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt, who was serving as interim head coach of the Turkish side. Former Newcastle player Emre Belozoglu will take over on a permanent basis on Thursday.

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Fenerbahce Star-Studded Lineup Faces Liverpool Changes

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola made five changes following the weekend defeat by Arsenal, with Bradley Barcola starting as the team's striker. Fenerbahce's starting XI boasted over 1,000 Premier League appearances between them, containing the likes of Ederson, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku. Liverpool started brightly and created several opportunities through Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha, while defender Jeremy Jacquet also came close with a header from a Dominik Szoboszlai delivery.

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Their early pressure paid off in the 25th minute when Trey Nyoni opened the scoring with his first senior professional goal. The 19-year-old midfielder capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area after Szoboszlai's delivery towards Virgil van Dijk was defended, before firing a deflected volley past goalkeeper Ederson off Kojo Peprah Oppong. It was Liverpool's first goal against a Turkish side in Turkey since Kuyt scored against Trabzonspor in 2010.

Liverpool's advantage lasted just four minutes as Mason Greenwood restored parity for Fenerbahce in the 29th minute. The former Manchester United forward's free-kick from around 20 yards took a deflection off Jeremy Jacquet and wrong-footed Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to make it 1-1. Greenwood continued to trouble the visitors, forcing Alisson into another important save before the break.

Iraola Triple Substitution Restores Liverpool Lead

Liverpool resumed the second half with greater attacking intent, creating opportunities through Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola and Van Dijk, but Ederson kept the hosts in the contest. Andoni Iraola subsequently introduced Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz in a triple substitution, and the changes initially paid off.

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In the 69th minute, Gakpo delivered a cross from the left flank which Isak met with a powerful header inside the six-yard box, restoring Liverpool's advantage with his first touch of the game. However, the visitors' lead lasted only four minutes as Fenerbahce equalised again. Archie Brown arrived unmarked at the far post to convert an N'Golo Kante delivery following a short corner, with Liverpool's defensive organisation exposed.

Gakpo's header from Kante's cross took the ball away from Alisson and Brown, born in Birmingham, tapped in from close range. The hosts completed their comeback in the 79th minute when Vedat Muriqi rose above Liverpool's defenders to head home a delivery into the penalty area, sending the home supporters into celebration. Brown turned provider when Liverpool failed to deal with his cross and Muriqi headed into the right corner.

Fenerbahce Completes Dramatic Comeback With Late Header

Liverpool attempted to find another equaliser in the closing stages, with Gakpo and Isak among those seeking an opening, but Fenerbahce held on to claim a 3-2 victory at full-time. According to The Independent's match report, the encounter produced 39 shots, including 12 on target, highlighting the attacking nature of the contest. Alexis Mac Allister was booked in the 85th minute as Liverpool pushed for a late equaliser.

The defeat marked Liverpool's second consecutive loss following Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, representing a significant setback for their Champions League campaign. Liverpool have happy memories in Istanbul, winning the 2005 Champions League in the Turkish capital, but have now lost six consecutive games against Turkish sides here. Fenerbahce will take confidence from a spirited performance against the English giants, having come from behind twice to secure a memorable victory in front of their home supporters.