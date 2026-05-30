Fenerbahçe Acknowledges Victor Osimhen's Desirability While Ruling Out Transfer

Mahmut Uslu, a board candidate for Fenerbahçe's presidential candidate, admits any club would want Victor Osimhen but states the striker will not join Fenerbahçe, emphasizing the need to build a competitive team to counter Galatasaray's star.

Mahmut Uslu , a proposed board member aligned with Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım , has openly acknowledged that any major football club would be interested in signing striker Victor Osimhen .

Osimhen's outstanding performance throughout the season with Galatasaray was instrumental in securing the Süper Lig title, further cementing his reputation as one of Europe's most sought-after forwards. The Nigerian international, a former African Footballer of the Year, returned to Galatasaray last summer after the club activated his €75 million release clause, making him the most expensive player ever brought to a Turkish club.

Uslu described Osimhen as a transformative figure in Turkish football and stressed that Fenerbahçe must build a squad capable of competing against such a dominant talent. Speaking to HT Spor, as reported by Kıbrıs, Uslu stated: We will construct a team that can challenge any side featuring Osimhen. If we make Kadıköy invincible, we will be champions.

When asked which Galatasaray player he would most like Fenerbahçe to sign, Uslu named Osimhen but quickly dismissed any possibility of a move between the Istanbul rivals. He added: Who wouldn't desire a player like Osimhen?

However, he will not be joining us. His future destinations are clear. Osimhen remains under contract with Galatasaray until June 2029, yet he continues to be linked with elite European clubs including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Turkish insider Haluk Yürekli has commented on the sole condition that might prompt Osimhen to leave Galatasaray, adding another layer to the ongoing speculation about the striker's future





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