Femi Otedola, the chairman of First HoldCo, has been shortlisted for the 4th edition of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) African business book of the year awards. As the chairman of First HoldCo, he is in partnership with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and African Business and BrandComms. The awards celebrate the most compelling business writing that examines and shapes Africa’s economic imagination, spanning leadership memoirs, sectoral deep‑dives, and bold analyses of the continent’s future.

Femi Otedola Shortlisted for African Business Book of the Year As the chairman of First HoldCo, Femi Otedola has been shortlisted for the 4th edition of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) African business book of the year awards.

He is in partnership with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and African Business and BrandComms. The awards celebrate the most compelling business writing that examines and shapes Africa’s economic imagination, spanning leadership memoirs, sectoral deep‑dives, and bold analyses of the continent’s future. The winners of the award will be announced at a ceremony scheduled to hold in London on July 3, 2026.

Supported by Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the shortlist reflects a continent in motion, with business stories being created across the continent





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Business Council For Africa African Business Book Of The Year Femi Otedola Africa Finance Corporation African Business And Brandcomms Business Writing Economic Imagination Continent’S Future Continent In Motion Journalism Leadership Memoirs Sectoral Deep Eyes BOLD ANALYSES

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