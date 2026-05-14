Femi Gbajabiamila Reveals How Lagos Assembly Crisis Almost Cost Him His Job

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila discusses the fallout from the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa and the role of Desmond Elliot in nearly ending his tenure under President Bola Tinubu.

The political landscape of Lagos State experienced a seismic shift in early 2025, marked by a high-stakes battle for leadership within the State House of Assembly.

At the center of this storm was the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, who had served as the speaker. The crisis reached a crescendo in January 2025, resulting in the removal of Obasa while he was abroad. This vacuum led to the historic election of Mojisola Meranda, who broke gender barriers to become the first female speaker in the history of the Lagos house.

However, beneath the surface of this transition lay a complex web of intrigue, betrayal, and strategic maneuvering that extended far beyond the walls of the assembly, reaching the highest offices of the Nigerian federal government in Abuja. Femi Gbajabiamila, currently serving as the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, has recently revealed the harrowing extent to which this local crisis nearly derailed his own career.

According to Gbajabiamila, the involvement of Desmond Elliot, a lawmaker representing the Surulere constituency 1, in the plot to remove Obasa created a dangerous ripple effect. The situation became so volatile that President Tinubu summoned Gbajabiamila to his private residence in Abuja to discuss the unrest. During this meeting, the president explicitly named Elliot as one of the primary architects of the crisis.

Despite the tension, Gbajabiamila initially attempted to protect the lawmaker, offering a defense of Elliot's character and actions to the president, hoping to mitigate the damage. The situation escalated further when the intelligence community became involved. Only three days after the presidential meeting, the director-general of the Department of State Services, known as the DSS, contacted Gbajabiamila with a chilling update.

The intelligence chief informed him that serious allegations had surfaced suggesting that Gbajabiamila himself was the silent hand backing Desmond Elliot in the impeachment scheme. This revelation placed the chief of staff in a precarious position, as it suggested a breach of trust and an unauthorized attempt to influence state-level politics. Gbajabiamila noted that the president was initially inclined to believe in his loyalty, but the weight of the security reports created an atmosphere of extreme suspicion and instability.

In an attempt to clear the air and salvage his standing with the presidency, Gbajabiamila urged Desmond Elliot to publicly distance himself from the impeachment efforts. He believed that a public disclaimer from Elliot would serve as proof that there was no coordinated conspiracy involving the chief of staff.

However, in a move that Gbajabiamila viewed as a betrayal, the lawmaker declined to make such a statement. The chief of staff admitted that if it had not been for the deep-rooted, long-term relationship and the high level of trust he had cultivated with President Tinubu over many years, he would likely have been dismissed from his role.

Beyond the internal power struggle for the speakership, Gbajabiamila leveled serious accusations against Desmond Elliot regarding the social stability of the Surulere constituency. He alleged that Elliot had played a dangerous game by stoking religious tensions within the community, deliberately driving a wedge between the Muslim and Christian populations to further his political goals. By manipulating religious identities, the lawmaker was accused of causing deep divisions in an area that had previously maintained a semblance of peace.

This layer of the conflict highlighted the broader dangers of using identity politics to achieve administrative power, turning a legislative dispute into a potential social crisis





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Bola Tinubu Femi Gbajabiamila Lagos House Of Assembly Desmond Elliot Nigerian Politics

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