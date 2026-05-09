Femi Fani-Kayode Slammed by Activist for Lies Regarding Rebranding as Ambassador to South Africa

Activist, Omoyele Sowore, has publicly disagreed with former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, accusing him of lying. The politician has claimed that he was allowed to rebrand as an ambassador to South Africa due to personal reasons, despite earlier claiming to be deployed to the Netherlands as an ambassador.

Activist , Omoyele Sowore , has slammed Femi Fani-Kayode , describing the former Minister of Aviation as a liar. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed Ita Solomon Enang as Nigeria's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany .

Fani-Kayode came on Twitter to announce his redeployment and claimed he made the request himself, adding, among other claims, that he likes South Africa. In a post, Fani-Kayode said, 'I am pleased to announce that Mr. President has graciously approved my appointment as Nigeria's Ambassador-Designate to South Africa.

' 'This decision came just a few days after the initial announcement of my posting to Germany, and after I formally communicated to the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, my discomfort with Germany due to several personal reasons. ' 'Given that I have spent most of my life in Europe, I expressed my preference for South Africa, a country I have never visited but have a strong interest in.

'I also conveyed my desire to serve in a nation that aligns with my beliefs, convictions, and values regarding global affairs, one that boasts the largest economy in Africa, maintains closer ties with Nigeria, and resonates more closely with my political perspectives on foreign relations and a pan-African vision. ', 'Consequently, I submitted a request for redeployment to South Africa two days after the initial announcement. I am delighted to report that after the then Foreign Minister (H.E.

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar) considered my reasons, he favorably relayed my request to Mr. President, who graciously approved it.

', 'In his reaction, Sowore wrote on Twitter, 'If you trust claims like those from @realFFK, you’re likely to believe almost anything. 'Of course, he is lying, no sane country would accept an unstable character like Femi Fani-Kayode as a diplomat in their country.





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