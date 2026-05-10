Femi Fani-Kayode Questions Kwankwaso's Belief in One Term Agenda of Obi

Nigerian ambassador-designates, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged Rabiu Kwankwaso to not believe the one term agenda of the 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi. He has questioned Kwankwaso's belief in Obi's commitment to a single term, alleging that Obi has betrayed leaders and political parties.

Nigerian ambassador-designates, to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso not to believe the one term agenda of the 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and has questioned Kwankwaso's belief in Obi's commitment to a single term, alleging that Obi has betrayed leaders and political parties.

Fani-Kayode fears that if Obi obtains power, he will not leave after four years. On the other hand, he expressed hope that the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, would not win the election, preventing Obi from serving a single term





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Peter Obi One Term Agenda Rabiu Kwankwaso Femi Fani-Kayode Nigerian Ambassador-Designates NDC Robi Kwankwaso And Obi's Prospective President Alleging That Obi Is A Betrayer

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