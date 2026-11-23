Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, dispels rumors of recall after meeting Foreign Minister Sola Enikanolaiye, addressing diplomatic protocols and xenophobia concerns in Abuja.

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, held a formal briefing with Sola Enikanolaiye, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abuja on Monday. The meeting was convened to discuss the High Commissioner's activities and official reports since his diplomatic posting began, directly addressing circulating social media rumors that his presence in the capital indicated an imminent recall from his post.

Clarifying Diplomatic Posting And Official Reports

Fani-Kayode explicitly denied the validity of claims suggesting his trip to Abuja was triggered by a dismissal from his diplomatic role, stating that such assertions were factually incorrect and unfounded. He emphasized that if a recall had actually occurred, he would not have been present for a cordial and productive meeting with the Minister, adding that his smile during the interaction was genuine and reflective of ongoing professional engagement.

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The High Commissioner explained that the primary objective of his visit was to submit comprehensive official reports to the ministry, consult with relevant officials, and spend time with his family before preparing for their potential relocation to South Africa. He noted that while he originally intended to spend only a few days in South Africa after assuming his duties, his stay was extended to ensure the completion of all necessary official diplomatic procedures.

Addressing The Credence Speech Omission Incident

Discussion also centered on recent diplomatic friction with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), specifically regarding the omission of Fani-Kayode's speech during the presentation of his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The High Commissioner clarified that the engagement was not a reprimand, describing the interactions with South African authorities as cordial, constructive, and handled in a professional diplomatic manner on both sides.

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Fani-Kayode stressed that concerns were raised constructively without any formal reprimand, contrary to the narrative propagated on social media platforms. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities, and deepening cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, arguing that the collaboration between the two nations is vital for the destiny of the entire African continent.

Advocating For Nigerian Citizens In South Africa

Despite the focus on bilateral relations, the envoy highlighted that strengthening diplomatic ties must proceed hand in hand with protecting Nigeria's national interests and the dignity, rights, and welfare of Nigerians residing in South Africa. He expressed deep concern over persistent xenophobic attacks, killings, and discriminatory rhetoric directed at Nigerian citizens, asserting that failing to raise these issues would constitute a dereliction of his diplomatic responsibilities.

Fani-Kayode underscored that thousands of Nigerians in South Africa are law-abiding professionals, including doctors, lawyers, academics, and entrepreneurs, and argued that the actions of a small minority should not be used to define the entire community. He vowed to continue speaking out vigorously whenever the country's dignity or the rights of its citizens are threatened, ensuring that the protection of diaspora communities remains a cornerstone of Nigeria's diplomatic mission in the region.