Senior Advocate Femi Falana links Delta State political violence to unchecked impunity, urging the NBA and security agencies to prosecute offenders before the 2027 elections. Explore the full analysis of stakeholder positions.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana has issued a stark warning that the rising tide of political violence in Nigeria threatens the stability of the 2027 general elections due to the persistent failure to prosecute electoral offenders. Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Falana identified the lack of accountability for those committing electoral crimes as the primary driver of this dangerous escalation.

Violence In Delta State Rally

The urgent call for justice was triggered by a deadly armed attack on a political campaign rally in the Uduere community, located within the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who is contesting the Delta Central Senatorial District seat on the Nigeria Democratic Congress platform, was the target of the gunmen who opened fire during the event. Despite the severity of the assault, Omo-Agege credited his Department of State Services security detail with successfully extracting him from the scene unharmed.

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Institutionalised Impunity

Falana described the incident as both avoidable and unsurprising, citing a pattern of violence that has emboldened perpetrators because they face no legal consequences. He pointed to previous high-profile attacks, including the stoning of President Bola Tinubu's convoy in Akwa Ibom State approximately two weeks prior to the Delta incident. Additionally, he referenced the attack on former presidential candidate Peter Obi's convoy in Calabar, Cross River State, where a death was reported, and noted that activist Omoyele Sowore survived a similar attempt in Ekiti State.

NBA And INEC Partnership Proposal

To combat this culture of impunity, Falana proposed that the Nigerian Bar Association mobilise lawyers nationwide to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission in prosecuting electoral offenders. He argued that this strategy was previously successful during the elections of 2011, 2015, 2020, and 2023, helping to address the commission's limited capacity to handle prosecutions alongside its other critical responsibilities. Falana emphasized that without such an intervention, the electoral body would remain overwhelmed by hundreds of pre-election cases and post-election disputes.

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Critique Of National Assembly

Senor Falana sharply criticised the National Assembly for its failure to establish a dedicated Electoral Offences Commission, despite recommendations from electoral reform panels dating back to 2009 and 2010. He maintained that the absence of this specialized body has forced INEC to manage prosecutions, a task that detracts from its core mandate. He warned that leaving public affairs in the hands of politicians without accountability could lead to a serious national crisis, urging stakeholders to act decisively to prevent further loss of life.

Security Agencies Responsibility

In the wake of the violence, the Delta State Government imposed a 12-hour curfew in Ughelli North and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Falana challenged security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Services, to ensure that those responsible for the violence are investigated and prosecuted irrespective of their political affiliations. He concluded that giving the people the opportunity to choose their leaders is their fundamental right, but current trends suggest that more unnecessary deaths will occur if the law fails to catch up with perpetrators.