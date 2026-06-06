Femi Falana warns against unchecked electricity tariff hikes amid failing power supply

Senior advocate Femi Falana criticises repeated tariff increases by Nigeria's power distributors, arguing that rising bills are not matched by service improvements and calling for strict enforcement of the Electricity Act

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana senior advocate of Nigeria has taken to the airwaves to condemn the soaring electricity bills that are hitting households across the nation.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme on Friday, Falana lamented that ordinary Nigerians are being forced to absorb ever higher charges for a power supply that remains unreliable and often nonexistent. He argued that the pattern of frequent tariff hikes by the distribution companies is completely out of step with the abysmal level of service, leaving consumers feeling short‑changed and frustrated.

Falana emphasized that the core of the problem lies in a broken privatisation model that has failed to deliver the promised improvements in efficiency, infrastructure and reliability. Instead of seeing a modernised grid, the country continues to pour massive amounts of public money into a system that yields little return, a situation he described as a drain on the nation's resources.

The senior advocate highlighted that the power sector has been subject to several rounds of private ownership transfers, noting that a former minister under the Jonathan administration disclosed that eighteen electricity firms were sold to private hands. Yet, despite these changes in ownership, the government has continued to inject trillions of naira into the sector, providing financial support to companies that have yet to meet basic performance standards.

Falana pointed out that the ongoing practice of awarding subsidies and guarantees to distribution firms creates a moral hazard, encouraging them to raise tariffs without making the necessary upgrades to the grid. He warned that without a clear link between price increases and service improvements, the public will continue to bear the cost of a failing system.

Calling for accountability, Falana reminded listeners that the Electricity Act sets out a clear condition for any tariff revision: companies must demonstrate tangible improvements in service delivery before they can raise prices. He urged the regulators and the government to enforce this provision strictly, insisting that any future tariff hikes be backed by concrete evidence of upgraded infrastructure, reduced outages and better customer service.

Falana's remarks come at a time when many Nigerians are experiencing prolonged blackouts, prompting widespread anger and calls for reform. By demanding transparency and linking cost to performance, he hopes to spark a broader debate on the future of Nigeria's power sector and to protect citizens from bearing the burden of a broken system





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Electricity Tariffs Power Sector Reform Femi Falana Nigeria Energy Policy Consumer Rights

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