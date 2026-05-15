Female Terrorism Convict Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence in Nigeria

A Federal High Court in Abuja has handed down a heavy prison sentence to Halima Haliru Umar for illegally having war-grade ammunition and attempting to aid terrorist activities in Nigeria. Known for her first-time conviction, she has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and another year for a separate count.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has handed down a heavy prison sentence to a female terrorism convict, locking her away for the next two decades.

Halima Haliru Umar was found guilty of illegally carrying war-grade ammunition and attempting to aid terrorist activities in the country. The presiding judge, Justice Hauwa Yilwa, delivered the judgment after Umar chose to admit to the core components of the charges preferred against her by the state. Umar was initially intercepted and taken into custody by operatives of the Department of State Services in Plateau State.

When she was brought before the court for her formal arraignment on March 11, the defendant decided not to prolong the legal process. She entered a guilty plea to counts three and four of the criminal charge, which centered on her being caught with 302 rounds of live ammunition meant for an AK-47 assault rifle. Umar’s defense counsel, Hamza Dantani, made a passionate plea to the bench for judicial leniency.

After listening to the arguments from both legal teams, Justice Yilwa pronounced the final sentence, slamming Umar with a 20-year jail term for the third count and a one-year sentence for the fourth count. The legal battles are not entirely over for the convict, as Justice Yilwa subsequently fixed July 9 for the commencement of full trial regarding counts one and two of the charge sheet.

Umar had previously pleaded not guilty to these remaining counts, forcing the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt when the court reconvenes





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