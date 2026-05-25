Female POS operator injured in Oshodi truck accident

A serious truck accident occurred at Second Rainbow inward Oshodi, Lagos, involving a fully loaded 40-foot container truck, a commercial bus, and nearby shops. The truck driver lost control and overturned onto a commercial shuttle bus and roadside businesses, causing extensive damage. The injured POS operator was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A female POS operator sustained severe injuries after a fully loaded 40-foot container truck lost control and overturned onto a commercial bus and nearby shops at Second Rainbow inward Oshodi, Lagos.

The injured POS operator, who was working under a canopy when the crash occurred, sustained serious injuries to both legs. She was rescued by officers of the Police Tactical Team and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. LASTMA officials quickly arrived at the scene to manage traffic, secure the area and coordinate rescue efforts with other emergency responders. The truck driver was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

A recovery truck was later deployed to remove the overturned vehicle and the damaged bus, while officers from the Orile-Iganmu Police Division commenced investigations into the incident





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Oshodi Truck Accident POS Operator Injured Lagos Traffic Accident Commercial Bus Damaged LASTMA Response

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